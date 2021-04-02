The City of Norman’s Warming Shelter, located at 325 East Comanche St., will remain open from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. nightly through April.
The shelter has a maximum capacity of 35 guests and is currently averaging 20 guests per night.
The City of Norman is also conducting a Gaps Analysis of the homeless system of care in Cleveland County to help identify existing strengths, barriers and areas of need for the City of Norman and the Continuum of Care.
This process will help identify goals and set priorities for housing and services needed by individuals and families most affected by economic insecurity and homelessness in the county. As part of this process, we are gathering feedback from community members and stakeholders through an online survey.
The deadline for the survey is Friday, April 9. Paper copies can be filled out at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
