When the Norman City Council meets again it will consider a purchase contract for property it hopes will be home to a new affordable housing project.
During a study session this week, the council discussed property at the northeast corner of Imhoff Road and Oakhurst Avenue that is for sale. The property is north of the Hitachi plant next to the Kingdom Hall church.
The contract for the 5-acre lot is for $525,000, according to Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton.
City Clerk Brenda Hall said public comment will be allowed at Tuesday’s council meeting, when the council will vote to adopt or reject the contract.
The contract provides a 180-day due diligence period for staff to perform a survey, appraisal, environmental impact study and other assessments, Purinton said.
Zoned as a planned unit development in 2008, it was planned as a 75-unit senior housing development — not as affordable housing — Purinton told the council.
“We would need to rezone it for this project,” he said.
The council has discussed allocating a portion of the $4.5 million American Rescue Plan Act money it set aside for affordable housing on a tax credit housing project. The developer would build the units with a period of tax forgiveness to set low rent prices, according to a presentation last month.
Purinton said the location would “score the maximum for location criteria,” for such a project.
Darrell Beavers, housing development director for Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, told the council last month the program requires supervision to ensure rent is not being overcharged.
Chosen developers must have experience designing and building tax credit properties to qualify for the program, Beavers said.
Who owns the building, the land and operates the property are factors to be decided, Linda Krieg, the city’s housing grant coordinator told the council at Tuesday’s study session.
“The city of Norman is not a housing operator,” Krieg said. “But the city will be investing a lot of money into this and one of the things that was talked about was that in order to apply for a tax credit project, you have to have control of the property.”
Krieg added the city could own the property and at a later date deed it to the Affordable Housing Corporation or the Norman Housing Authority.
“Those are all the details that have to be worked out,” she said.
The proposal met with backlash from Ward 3 council member Kelly Lynn, who said it was not the place of city government to subsidize housing.
“If you can’t afford to live where you’re at, you can fix it with your feet,” Lynn said. “That is life.”
He added that housing vouchers and federal programs exist and the city should turn its attention to bridges. Staff presented a bridge bond program to council previously during the study session.
“When you say, ‘hey we need these bonds for these bridges’ and then you want to spend money on affordable housing,” he said. “That seems more of a priority and now ‘you want more of our money.’”
Lynn also added that following the purchase, it was possible that nearby residents would protest the zoning attempt later. He promised to vote for it if it was not protested, but against it more than 50% of nearby property owners protested it.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said while it is the city’s business to provide infrastructure, the argument that recruiting businesses to Norman without adequate housing for their employees deserved consideration.
Ward 5’s Rarchar Tortorello speculated that afforadble housing is part of infrastructure.
“I think you hit the nail on the head here,” Tortorello said. “It can be considered part of infrastructure if we look at in the sense that we’re trying to protect businesses.”
He noted restaurants in Ward 5 “sometimes can’t stay open past 9 p.m. because you can’t find workers out there.”
Ward 7’s Stephen Holman supported the purchase and noted that because no one is doing anything to stop the spike in rent and housing prices, the city should act.
“The churches and the private sector are not willing or able to fully address this problem,” Holman said. “We can’t just let people get pushed out of their homes because they’re going to end up on the streets in Norman, and that’s not something we want.”
