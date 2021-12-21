Plans for the City of Norman’s emergency shelter could mean a new permanent location and purchase of state-owned property, state and city officials say.
For more than a year, the city has eyed 718 N. Porter Ave. as a possible permanent location for an emergency homeless shelter.
The property is part of a land swap between the city and the Norman Regional Hospital Authority as the health system redevelops its Porter Campus along Porter Avenue and Robinson Street.
The shelter is temporarily located at 325 East Comanche Street and offers 35 beds, but could be located in the Griffin Memorial complex if negotiations between the city and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is successful, City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript. He did not disclose which properties are being discussed.
“A timetable is being developed,” Pyle said in an email to The Transcript. “We hope to have discussions with Council in early 2022.”
Potential uses include a small business incubator and other commercial possibilities, Pyle said.
“The property at 718 has a wide variety of commercial uses, including a home to Business Incubator space,” Pyle wrote. “This is a need identified by the [Norman Economic Development Coalition]. It is also an area the City Council expressed interest in supporting [it] with ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money too.”
During the council’s annual retreat in July, Pyle urged them to keep an open mind until the city’s contractor, Homebase Inc., completed its analysis of resources in the county for the unsheltered. He also told the council that remodeling the facility would qualify as an ARPA expenditure under federal guidelines.
Pyle said it makes sense to have a permanent facility close to Food & Shelter Inc., which would provides meals and housing to the unsheltered. Griffin Memorial Hospital is located at 12th Avenue and Main Street, while nearby Food & Shelter is off Main Street and Reed Avenue less than one mile from the mental health facility.
A homeless shelter once operated across the street from Griffin at 1100 E. Main St. and one-fifth of a mile from Food & Shelter — a nonprofit known as East Main Place. For 22 years, the site provided transitional housing and helped 2,731 men, women and children.
The building was the recipient of a renovation grant in its early days and was overseen by the Community Action Program. It later formed its own nonprofit with a separate board of directors but closed in March 2014 due to insufficient funding.
Jeffrey Dismukes, spokesman for ODMHSAS, said the discussion is “very preliminary” but it is open to selling property. In addition to land available in the Griffin Memorial complex, the agency also owns land between 12th and Alameda. A number of empty buildings are scattered throughout the area, but many of them are “structurally damaged,” Dismukes cautioned.
“That [area] hasn’t been discussed here yet, so we’ll have to see what the options are,” he said.
Both Dismukes and city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said when a proposed location becomes more definite, The Transcript would be informed.
History of Griff
in and state vision
Since May 2015, the state has envisioned leaving the current location for land near the Veteran’s Center on Robinson Street, The Transcript reported. At the time, an advisory panel of the Urban Land Institute evaluated the redevelopment potential of the Griffin Memorial Hospital property.
Recommendations from the Urban Land Institute for the 240-acre site included a performing arts theater or other cultural or arts center, mixed use retail development, high density housing, trails and parkland, and community services related to wellness in keeping with the mission of the agency. At the time, the agency said it intended to sell much of its property to raise funds for the new site.
Dismukes said the agency still intends to build a new facility, but there was no progress on those plans to report.
Griffin, formerly called Central State Hospital, has been a fixture in Norman for more than 100 years.