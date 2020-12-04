The City of Norman held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for Norman’s newest community park, which is now open for visitors.
Located at 3110 W. Franklin Road, Ruby Grant Park was built on the land that once belonged to Thomas Sherman Grant, who acquired 148-acres from the Land Run of 1889. Before his daughter, Ruby Grant, an OU graduate and Norman educator passed in 1998, she requested that the land be given to the University of Oklahoma Foundation and ultimately turned into a park to be used by the public.
That wish came to fruition with the opening of the park Friday, which features amenities for use by individuals of all abilities.
Ruby Grant Park is the sixth community park in Norman and the first on the west side of Norman.
Matthew Peacock Ward 8 council member said the project has taken much collaboration, and spoke to the importance of the generous nature of Ruby Grant, as well as the part Ron Burton, who was the director of the OU Foundation at the time Ruby Grant was planning her estate, played in the project.
“Grant asked me to sit in at the funeral home on her plans after her death, and we became very good friends,” Burton said. “I have to believe that today Ruby has a smile on her face that’s bigger than anything you can imagine, and I am so happy to be a part of this and to see that this park has come to fruition … “
Burton thanked Norman City Council, the City of Norman and the community for their input.
Judd Foster, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Norman, said Mandy Haws, who served on NCC during the planning stage of the park, was one of the bigger advocates for its acquisition.
“When this park came to a vote, my children were still just a dream,” Haws said. “I didn’t care what Ruby Grant Park was going to be when [they] grew up, but I knew the land acquisition needed to go through.”
Haws said what NCC knew was the land and the vision of Ruby Grant would be a timeless gift to the citizens of Norman.
She said when she thinks about children and adults of all abilities playing, exercising and having picnics, she is comforted with the thought that Ruby Grant would be pleased with the outcome.
“I am so excited to bring my three girls and their friends and to be some of those park goers that will enjoy this for years to come,” Haws said. “Ruby Grant Park has definitely been worth the wait.”
The park features an inclusive playground, accessible by children of all abilities, multiple pavilions, a dog park, an 18-hole disc golf course, 2.5 miles of trails, a cross country course, five sports fields and eventually additional trails and a splash pad.
During the planning stage, Jack McMahan was ADA coordinator for the CIty of Norman. Foster said McMahan served as the consultant to lead them down a path of decisions that allowed the park to accommodate all walks of life.
“All people want to go places, do things, and have fun in their spare time, but going places and doing things, and having fun for people with disabilities becomes complicated,” McMahan said.
Due to the complicated nature, McMahan said accessibility often gets overlooked or misunderstood.
“When I joined this project in 2018, there were many questions surrounding what goes into the park and how accessibility works,” McMahan said.
McMahan sought input from people of all abilities in the community to see what it would take to create an inclusive environment that worked for them.
“It really is the citizens that made so many of the points here a reality,” McMahan said. “This is probably the first disc golf course in the United States where accessibility has been part of the inclusive nature of the course.”
McMahan said equality, opportunity and security have been recognized broadly and instilled in the foundation of the park.
“It has been my honor to participate here, and it has been my honor to watch the citizens, the staff and the advisors that have come together to make this happen, and thank you for including me,” McMahan said.
