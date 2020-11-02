The City of Norman celebrated construction on a new maintenance complex with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday afternoon.
The complex, located at 1307 Da Vinci St., will house the new Transit and Fleet Maintenance Facility, the Fire Maintenance Facility and the Parks Maintenance Facility.
City Spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the current fleet maintenance facility is not large enough, and now that the city has buses, those can be worked on in the same facility because they are similar in size.
“[OU] has been letting us lease space in their bus maintenance facility, but that lease is up in July 2021, which is about the time that these new facilities will be finished,” Meyer said. “This provides facilities at a size and scale to address large buses.”
The parks maintenance facility will allow the city to close the current facility at Reaves Park, freeing up space there for the softball and baseball fields set to be constructed in that area with Norman Forward funds.
Meyer said the overall cost of the complex is around $8.6 million for all three facilities. A majority of funding comes from $5.1 million in Transit CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds, in addition to $870,000 from the public safety sales tax and $460,000 from the city capital sales tax. The parks maintenance facility will be primarily funded through $2 million from Norman Forward, with the remaining $220,000 coming from a city capital sales tax fund.
Mayor Breea Clark began her speech at the groundbreaking ceremony thanking federal legislators for securing the CARES Act funding for the facility. She said the ceremony marks an exciting time for transit in the city.
“It was my first real issue, and frankly my first real win as mayor and I will always be proud of that big step we have taken to protect public transit in Norman,” Clark said. “Not only does it deal with getting our residents to important jobs and doctors appointments and quality of life experiences, but it’s also — in terms of sustainability — very good for the environment.”
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city was looking for $3 million, which they recognized as a return of a deposit. When OU ceased public transit operations for the city, they received funding to build a maintenance facility, and when they stepped out, they knew they would have to return that money.
“OU had been gracious in allowing us to utilize their facility, but we know they have other uses for it and [with] them being able to witness our groundbreaking, they know that the end of our occupying their facility is near,” Pyle said. “Hopefully, sometime early in 2021, we will invite them back to cut the ribbon on this facility.”
Mark Nestlen, CEO of the Oklahoma Transit Association, said this project is an example of efficiently using public dollars to better the state transit system.
“Congratulations to Norman for taking the lead and working with us to help get this done,” Nestlen said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.