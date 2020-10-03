City of Norman says a policy misunderstanding was resolved after a soccer player was forced to remove a mask, but police aren’t prioritizing enforcing the ordinance due to staffing issues.
Concerned resident Michael Jablonski told The Transcript his daughter was forbidden to wear a mask while on the field and only about 10% of those in attendance wore face coverings.
“He (referee) actually stopped the game,” Jablonski said. “He said, ’It’s like jewelry, you can’t wear it.’”
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer released a statement regarding the incident.
“The City of Norman Parks Department was made aware of an isolated incident of a referee not allowing players to wear masks during a youth soccer game over the weekend,” she said. “This issue was immediately addressed with the Norman Youth Soccer Association who oversees the league referees.”
Meyer said there are exceptions to the mask ordinance that apply to physical activity.
“There is provision in the City’s Mask Ordinance allowing an exception to the mask policy for ‘individuals who are engaged in high intensity activities, like running, if wearing a mask causes difficulty breathing.’ However, any child that wishes to wear a mask while participating in these activities should be allowed to, additionally any child that can wear a mask without difficulty should wear one. It is also important to note that while there is an exception for the players who are engaging in high intensity activity, masks are required for all spectators and players on the sidelines.”
The Norman Youth Soccer Association called the incident a misunderstanding and addressed the complaint that spectators weren’t wearing masks.
“It was a clear misunderstanding of a rule from a referee and that decision does not represent the NYSA and our mask policy. We fully support the City of Norman and the mask ordinance. Any player can wear a mask during a match. The NYSA strongly suggests that all parents, spectators, employees and league participants do the same,” the statement reads.
• MASK ENFORCEMENT: The incident is one of many that falls to the jurisdiction of the Norman Police Department.
It fields mask complaints for large gatherings. Meanwhile, facility capacity complaints, such as in bars and restaurants, are referred to the city’s code enforcement and fire marshals, Meyer said.
Jablonski wondered why police were not at the game handing out citations last weekend. He called in a complaint to police during games on Saturday but was told he had to fill out a signed complaint. Jablonski said he declined.
In many cases, NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the department asks for a signed statement to strengthen probable cause for enforcement.
“Any information can be provided anonymously. However, it can limit further action or enforcement based on what is found when officers, the fire marshal, or code enforcement arrive on scene to follow-up,” she said.
• DEPARTMENT STRETCHED THIN: Police are not patrolling soccer matches due to other higher priority calls for a department that has lost a total of 18 positions since June 16, Maj. David Teuscher said.
The Norman City Council’s decision to trim $865,000 from a budget increase meant nine unfilled positions were cut. Nine more officers have quit or retired, he said. The department is at the lowest staffing levels since 2011 with 162 officers, The Transcript has previously reported. After the June 16 meeting and staff cut, the NPD was authorized for 171 officers.
Teuscher said there are “absolutely not” enough officers to go around.
“It depends on the enforcement level you want. To enforce enforce every mask not being worn in the City of Norman, absolutely not. We do not have that kind of staffing, even if we put the [Norman] Fire Department and the police department together, you’re not going to be able to cover events like that. We have a lot of sporting events going on, you have a lot of families getting out because of COVID to parks and lakes,” he said.
Teusher said the department received three complaints since the council broadened the mask ordinance on Sept. 23. The changes mean masks are now required for gatherings at private homes of more than 25 people if social distancing is not maintained. The purpose of the ordinance, city officials said, was to crack down on “frat parties” as potential virus “super-spreader” events.
The ordinance drew criticism as some councilors were skeptical about enforcement. The ordinance still allows the public to remain unmasked while eating or drinking. The council has discussed this as a primary activity at student parties.
Mayor Breea Clark questioned if NPD could enforce the policy after she said she and others on the council had received numerous complaints and photos of unmasked officers.
A few circumstances justify an officer’s decision to be unmasked, and those few who rebel against the ordinance are disciplined, Teuscher said.
Communication barriers with hearing, verbal impairment or those with mental health conditions can pose danger to both the officer and the person being contacted, he said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
