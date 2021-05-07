Residents of northeast Norman who use the Norman Public Water Supply are now under a boil notice from the city due to E. coli in the drinking water, the city warned late Friday.
While Norman is still investigating the source of the E. coli, the city has indefinitely placed residents who live north of Robinson Street and east of Flood Avenue on a boil notice. The notice also applies to restaurants and food facilities in the area.
The notice only impacts those who use the Norman Public Water Supply, and only residents in that specific area of the city. Those who rely on well water or another water supply will not be affected, the city said in a news release.
Those under the notice must bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food or formula, washing dishes, making ice, cleaning wounds or bathing babies; the city advised that those affected can also use bottled water or water from an alternate source for any of those activities.
Restaurants in the area must either use an alternate water source, or close immediately, according to the city. Those alternate sources can be bottled water, bagged ice, licensed potable drinking water from a tanker truck connected to a main, or water that's been boiled at least five minutes (though the city notes that restaurants should boil large amounts of water for at least three to five minutes).
Despite the ongoing investigation as to the contamination's cause, the city said it suspects the issue is connected to ongoing water main construction in town. According to the city, Oklahoma City's water and the Water Treatment Plant's water is still safe for drinking.
The boil notice is in effect until the city records two consecutive days of contaminant-free water samples, at which point Norman will notify those affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.