The City of Norman is set to launch a new utility billing software on Monday, Oct. 19. The new program will modernize the City’s outdated billing system providing more digital access for customers to manage usage and make payments more efficiently.
The City will launch the new online portal at www.NormanOK.gov/UtilityBilling. Residents will still be able to pay bills in person, or they can register their account for convenient and user-friendly access to account information and usage data through the portal.
Here is what residents can expect from the new system:
· Online Portal: All customers wishing to take advantage of the new online system will have to register on the new site to gain access to features like usage tracking, billing history, auto-pay, online payments, and start, stop or transfer service.
· Paperless Billing: Customers can sign up for paperless billing after registering on their account through the new portal.
· Auto-Pay: Current auto-pay customers using an e-check, credit or debit card will need to set up a new auto-pay account on the new portal. Auto-draft customers that signed up with a check will not be affected.
· Paper Statement: Every customer will receive a new type of paper bill with detailed billing information, water usage history for the last 12 months and a City message center.
· 24-Hour Drop Box: Customers will still be able to drop off payments using the drop box located at 201 West Gray Street Building C.
· Pay-by-Phone: Customers will still be able to make payments over the phone by calling the new payment number at 866-930-0284.
