Norman leaders and residents put their words into action Monday with a community cleanup that reached many of the city's green spaces.
The City of Norman and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the first community clean-up day Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The event saw residents and community groups travel to different parks across Norman to clean up trash and debris.
The event was preceded by the annual Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast, which was held virtually this year as a new addition to the city’s MLK Day celebration.
A clean-up-related event centered around MLK Day has been discussed by the city in recent years; Mayor Breea Clark said she had previously discussed instituting an annual tradition with the Norman Human Rights Commission where community groups and local residents could work on different projects around the city.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the original plans, and the city pivoted to a community event where residents could sign up to help clean Norman parks.
Clark, who helped clean trash and debris at Highland Village park, said the clean-up event was an opportunity to honor MLK’s legacy and bring together the community for a common goal.
“Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy reminds us that we can create change with action, not just words,” Clark said. “Former mayor Cindy Rosenthal created the annual interfaith breakfast, and I wanted to add something where the community could come together and make a positive change.”
Jason Olsen, Norman Parks and Recreation superintendent, said Clark approached him a few weeks ago and pitched the idea for the community clean-up day, and Olsen said he was excited about the idea. Parks and Rec helped provide supplies like gloves and trash bags for residents who signed up.
Olsen said 23 community groups, including church and activist groups, signed up to work at different parks.
“It was a great idea for the community and neighbors to come together,” Olsen said. “It was something that we could do together during the pandemic and we can do it safely.”
Clark said she hopes the clean-up day will become an annual tradition on MLK day that follows the interfaith breakfast.
“At the end of the day, it’s neighbors helping neighbors,” Clark said. “Our residents are socially and civically minded, and it’s nice to be outside and work together. It’s really hard to see the positives right now, especially during the pandemic, but this is one of those things that you can look at and feel good about what Norman can do.”
