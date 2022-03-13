The City of Norman is taking the road less traveled by establishing a poet laureate program in partnership with the Pioneer Library System.
Norman Public Library Central representatives discussed the program March 3 during a Business and Community Affairs Committee meeting and again Tuesday during a Norman City Council study session.
During the study session, council members gave their full support and green lighted the library system to begin open calls for poet laureate submission.
The U.S. has a national poet laureate program, and Washington, D.C. and 46 states, including Oklahoma, currently have poet laureates. However, Norman will be the first city in the state to have a poet laureate.
“I think it’s wonderful. We’ve always been a community that values the arts, and not just one kind of art,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said, mentioning the former May Fair, Sooner Theatre, Namron Players Theatre and opera productions, among many other events. “We’ve got it all, and so I think adding poetry is a wonderful addition that continues to make us a wonderful community that values and celebrates the arts.”
During the meetings, Norman Central information service librarian Joshua Caudill said the poet laureate program is a way to recognize someone who has contributed to a community’s arts and to give that person a platform to develop their own craft, encourage other artists through development and champion literacy.
Clark said longtime Norman resident David Slemmons, an activist and published poet, first proposed the poet laureate program to her. Central library staff then started work researching and developing it.
Caudill said the poet laureate will serve a two-year term, with an optional renewal, and receive a $500 stipend for the full term, with $250 supplied by the Friends of the Norman Public Library and the other half supplied by the city. PLS will be the main entity behind the program.
Clark said the city manager will have discretion to find $250 within the city’s budget to fund the city’s half.
The poet laureate will be selected by a committee of representatives from PLS, the mayor or a mayoral nominee, Norman Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma, the Norman Arts Council, the Norman Public Arts Board and The Depot.
PLS representatives and Clark said the poet laureate could speak at a number of city and community functions, including city council meetings, swearing-in ceremonies, mayoral breakfasts, events hosted by the city chamber of commerce, libraries, schools or even OU.
Clark said The Depot coincidentally approached her about creating a poet laureate program after the PLS proposal was in the works, showing that more than one entity was interested in the idea.
PLS based its proposal on research on similar poet laureate positions in other cities across the nation, including Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Santa Fe, among others.
Caudill said the poet laureate could serve as a role model, be a spokesperson for the arts and select a major project during their term.
“This is a community that really values the arts, and this is just another way to highlight another art form, and I love being the first city in Oklahoma to have a poet laureate,” Ward 4 Lee Hall said during Tuesday’s study session.
PLS system hopes to announce the new poet laureate April 27, at the conclusion of its annual poetry competition, which has been running annually for 27 years during National Poetry Month in April.
“I’m just grateful for the continued partnership and collaboration with Pioneer Library Systems. It’s an honor to be the home of this institution, and they do such great work in multiple counties, but I will always claim them as Norman’s, and I hope our partnership continues to grow over time,” Clark said.
Poet laureate submissions may be made via the PLS Facebook page at bit.ly/3Cz4xS3.