Negotiations between staff and a facility operator for the proposed Senior Wellness Center have reached an agreement that the Norman City Council will discuss during its Tuesday meeting.
According to staff reports, the council may decide to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Health Living and Fitness Inc., which operates “one of Oklahoma City’s senior wellness centers.”
The MOU proposes that the city would pay for all utilities, janitorial services, landscaping and pool maintenance, but would scale those payments back over time. It would pay 100% of utilities for the first year followed by a decreasing rate to 60% the second year and 30% the third year. Landscaping and pool maintenance would be covered by the city for the first five years of operation.
The sliding scale is intended to kickstart a project which will not generate revenue compared to other city special sales projects like the Indoor Aquatics and Multisport complex, the staff report reads.
“A subsidy from the city is anticipated, particularly in the early years of operation as the operator builds its membership and fundraising,” the report reads. “The subsidy in the first five-year term will not exceed $125,000 annually, which represents the current Senior Center cost center budget.”
Subsidies from the city will also be reviewed each year in light of the center’s revenue and expenses. The operator is responsible for routine maintenance and general repair costs to the center and equipment, the report states.
The city will own all assets, including any changes that the operator constructs with permission from the city. The operator can sublease the center only on approval by the city manager and based on guidelines for the property’s “intended use.”
While the city will not determine “reasonable user fees,” the operator must provide membership based on a sliding scale fee schedule.
Fees will be based on “income levels, available user fee assistance, etc,” the report states. “The fee schedule will be reviewed by the city manager and the operator will retain the fees to fund the management and operation of the facility.”
Quarterly and annual reports will be required of the operator, the staff report reads.
“The city has the right to audit the programs, services and financial records of the operator or any tenant, as long as notice is provided at least five business days in advance and the audit does not interfere with operations.”
The senior center is a project funded in part by Norman Forward, a half-cent sales tax adopted by voters in 2015 to construct several quality of life improvements. Offerings at the center include an indoor pool, gymnasium and fitness area, walking track, art and activity rooms and a large kitchen, among other amenities.
The design of several Norman Forward projects outpaced sales tax revenue growth, The Transcript reported previously.
Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster told the Senior Wellness Center Committee in early Oct. 2020 that the project still needed $4.8 million if the city was to build the center “entirely in one phase” instead of as a pay-as-you-go project. The committee voted to recommend that the council find supplemental funds to pay for the project.
Three weeks later, the council discussed using $4.8 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds to offset a shortfall for the total $12.1 million cost to build the facility in one phase, The Transcript reported. Despite pushback from some residents who objected to the use of CARES Act dollars for the center, the council voted to appropriate the funds for the project.
Based on committee recommendation and ongoing discussion with Norman Regional Health System, the center will be located on a 4.7 acre site in the “southeast corner of NRHS Porter Avenue Wellness Village Campus,” the staff report reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.