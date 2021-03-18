The City of Norman could receive more than $22 million in its share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but, no one is sure, yet, how it will be spent.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told members of the Finance Committee that funds would come directly to the city because of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) designation.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds CDBG programs to support low income families with sustainable housing.
“We anticipate right now on the list, it shows the City of Norman at $22.7 million in support,” he said. “We’ve heard conversations that it would come in two tranches [segments]. Our recognition as a CDBG entitlement community allows for us to receive the direct distribution, so we don’t have to apply or wait for the state to distribute those dollars.”
Pyle said the U.S. Treasury Department has been assigned the responsibility to determine “how those funds can be spent.”
Following the meeting city spokesperson, Annahlyse Meyer, said the amount of the funds is an estimate based on “the distribution methodology,” but await final guidance from the federal government on that amount and how funds can be spent.
“We anticipate having these answers and guidance in March, which will allow us to bring it before council as part of the budget conversations in April,” Meyer said.
Guidelines on appropriate use of the funds may become known later this month, in time for the Norman City Council to “program those dollars,” before the council will be asked to adopt the fiscal year budget in early June.
“When those instructions arrive, you will probably get an update at your very next council meeting, or next study session or pre-council conference on that,” he said.
Public hearings on the city’s proposed budget will be held on April 27 and May 25.
Other businessThe committee also discussed the possibility of enacting an annual business license fee, which could range in cost of $25 to $50, or be assessed on the gross receipts of a business’ income, city staff suggested to the committee.
Yukon is the only city surveyed in Oklahoma, which has a general business license fee, presentation documents read. Businesses could be asked for general information such as a brief description, number of employees and contact information.
If adopted, the city would likely hire an employee to manage the database and the position would be funded by the fee, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. Businesses which already obtain industry specific licenses with the city, would not likely need to obtain one, she said.
Mayor Breea Clark said the fee is not intended as a revenue stream, but as a method to better communicate with businesses which need assistance from the city or to help qualify for federal aid, as was the case with the city’s business relief program. The city provided 191 businesses with $10,000 grants from remaining Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds in January, The Transcript reported previously.
“If we know who these businesses are, we can better target them,” Clark said. “The chamber does a great job, but they don’t hit everybody. I think this is a wonderful way to make sure we are supporting our businesses, not only make sure that we’re reaching them with important information from the city but then also have a staff person who can support them as well.”
Ward 7 City Councilor Stephen Holman said he would like to see businesses provide feedback on the proposed license. He also asked that city staff compare cities across the neighboring state region with universities to see if these also had general business licenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.