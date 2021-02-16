The Norman City Council’s special session will be streamed via the city's YouTube channel Tuesday as its newest member is sworn in to Ward 2 and councilors eye challenges to sales tax revenue in 2020.
City boards and commissions are now permitted to resume virtual meetings due to a new law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Feb. 10. Most will be streamed to the city's YouTube channel, including council and its oversight committee, and planning commission meetings.
The law is in effect through Feb. 2022 or until the governor’s emergency ends, whichever comes first, Oklahoma Senate Bill 1031 reads.
Ward 2 Councilor-elect Matt McGarry will be sworn in before Tuesday’s discussion turns to the capital budget and financial reports.
Former Councilor Joe Carter filled the Ward 2 seat after the death of newly-elected David Perry last August. McGarry won the Feb. 2021 election and will be sworn in ahead of the July 2021 deadline for newly elected officials to take office.
“Joe was filling the seat until a regular election could be held,” said city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer. “Because he was appointed and not elected, the replacement is sworn in immediately.”
The council will then turn its attention to the capital budget and financial reports, which show the up and down percent change in sales tax revenue from the previous fiscal year.
A chart shows that revenue was up in July and August by 5% and 11.6% respectively, but down consecutively from September to December. Sept. 2020 revenue was down 1%, with October being the lowest comparison during the period for a 3% drop. Nov. 2020’s loss was 2.5% from the previous year and Dec. 2020 fell 2%. Jan. 2021 and Feb. 2021 reports showed an increase from the same period last year, up 1.73% and 2.79% respectively.
Reports will show the cycles of revenue improvement and losses during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which provoked limited hours and capacity for businesses and to University of Oklahoma football games. Several large festivals, which draw hundreds of thousands of people to Norman annually, were cancelled last year.
