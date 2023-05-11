The City Council is toying with the idea of establishing a trust fund for affordable housing if all goes well with an upcoming tax incentive project.
During its Tuesday study session, members discussed a request for proposal that will be issued Wednesday to developers to build a 75-unit rental housing project aimed at boosting affordable dwellings for people with qualifying incomes.
In January, the council approved the purchase of an empty 5-acre lot at Imhoff Road and Oakhurst Avenue at a price of $525,000 to be paid out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The council set aside $6.4 million in APRA money for affordable housing initiatives.
During previous discussions with city staff, the panel agreed to seek tax incentive programs that offer tax forgiveness to developers in exchange for mandatory low-rent units for a set period of time.
Assistant city attorney Anthony Purinton said the program would require a 20-year minimum loan with an experienced developer and unit price based on household income.
The loan offered through the city would be a 20-year, 3% interest, “which is substantially below market rates,” said Lisa Krieg, the city’s housing grant coordinator.
“That will bring their (developer’s) costs down … it makes the project cash flow much better,” Krieg said.
The city hired consultants Wanda and Byron DeBruler to advise the city about tax incentive property programs and the request for proposal.
Wanda DeBruler said Norman is doing something unique compared to other cities in Oklahoma.
“I think it’s great what you’re doing because we’re not aware of any other communities doing it,” she said. “Initially we did some inquiries with developers to ask them what would interest you to come to a city. The package you have is very appealing to the developers, especially right now because of the market.”
Investors are “dry right now,” she said, adding that having an experienced developer take on the project “is huge” to gain investment.
“Somebody new? They’re not going to going to invest in (it) because of the market,” she said. “That you guys are a large city is another big plus for you.”
Byron DeBruler said he sees the program and the city’s willingness to issue the money as “the seeding of a local housing trust fund in the future, which would be huge. Municipalities in this state don’t do that, outside the state that is a really common structure to finance affordable housing.”
The dwellings will qualify for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 housing voucher program through the Norman Housing Authority, according to the presentation. The city will partner with the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to track the rent charged and paid for the units.
Ward 8 Council member Matt Peacock asked if the property would be developed as apartments, duplexes or triplexes.
Krieg said that was not specified in the request for proposal to developers.
“If they want to come forward with that,” Krieg suggested, “we left it open to the developers. One thing we learned in this process, each developer has their own product that they’re comfortable with.
“So, we just stated the minimum number of units and then they give us their proposal along with market analysis.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle noted the program’s ‘revolving’ funds could mean investment for another affordable housing project without using any general revenue fund money.
“The concept of having this program established that would revolve dollars back into the fund to expand your capabilities without competing for your discretionary, general fund dollars ... it does put Norman in a unique place where can solve problems,” he said.
“Anytime you can solve these problems with a bucket of federal money and not wean a new program under your general fund is a real win.”
