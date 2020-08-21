The Norman Regional Hospital Authority approved a resolution Thursday for a partial sale and land swap between properties owned by the City of Norman and the authority.
The document refers to 718 N. Porter Ave. as a Norman Regional Health System property and 11.6 acres the city owns in the Porter Campus and leases it to NRHS. The hospital authority leases city-owned land, while it also owns 17.4 acres in the area, the resolution states.
“The Authority is hereby authorized to pursue the acquisition of the City Tract (11.6 acres) from the City of Norman at fair market value; such transaction may include a full purchase, a land exchange involving the 718 property, or some combination of both,” the resolution reads.
“The council will meet in the next two weeks to discuss the resolution and the intent to move forward and then continue finalizing negotiations,” city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
The city has expressed interest in the building at 718 N. Porter as a possible structure for a homeless resource center if the general obligation bond package is approved by voters on Tuesday, Meyer said.
Four proposals are on Tuesday’s ballot: the $85.6 million Proposition 1 for Norman Forward, the $5 million Proposition 2 to mitigate homelessness in Norman, the $24.3 million Proposition 3 for municipal complex renovation and expansion and the $5 million Proposition 4 for small business relief program.
Voters can choose to approve or disapprove each ballot question.
Proposition I will fund the completion of “parks, recreation and community facilities projects” in the Norman Forward project plan.
Several proposed facilities in the Norman Forward Sales Tax fund (NFST) remain unfinished or have not begun since the 15-year, half-cent tax was approved by 72% of voters in 2015, including the Senior Wellness Center.
SENIOR CENTER NEARS REALITY
City Manager Darrell Pyle has been in talks with NRHS to sell city-owned land in the Porter Campus while pursuing the Senior Center Ad Hoc Committee’s recommendation to choose property in the emerging Porter Health Village development, The Transcript reported in February.
Both NRHS spokeswoman Melissa Herron and Meyer made it clear the proposed Senior Wellness Center would not be located at 718 N. Porter.
“That will not be the location of the senior center,” Herron said. “That’s still undetermined.”
Meyer said the wellness center will be located between Finlay and Porter near the bus station but could not confirm an exact location.
The area is part of an expansion known as NHRS’ Inspire Health, which includes expansion of inpatient care, an ambulatory and cancer center, freestanding emergency room, behavioral health center and revitalization of the Porter Campus.
Herron said the senior wellness center would be a welcome addition to the Porter Health Village in a prepared statement Friday.
“The Porter Health Village is a core component of the Health System’s Inspire Health Plan; which demonstrates and strengthens the health system’s nearly 75-year legacy of sustained investment in the community’s quality of life,” she said.
In February, the senior ad hoc committee voted unanimously to recommend the City Council to construct the center in the Porter Campus. During that meeting, Tom Sherman, vice chair of the Norman Regional Hospital Authority board, told the committee it “becomes the first piece of the Porter Health Village going forward. It would be a start to that and everything could build up around that.”
Pyle said the emerging deal is a rare win for all parties.
“A land swap of this kind has tremendous value for all parties involved. It allows the hospital folks to get the land they need for their new campus and the City to get that strategically located land for the Senior Wellness Center. It adds value for the Senior Center to be located centrally near shops, a bus stop, and all the other wonderful amenities NRH is building on that campus. It really is one of those rare win-win-win situations,” he said in a prepared statement.
Senior Center committee chair Gale Hobson said it was good news for seniors.
“Congratulations to the City of Norman, Norman Regional Hospital Inspire Health and mostly to the many Norman seniors that worked so hard for many years to see the senior wellness center become a reality,” she said. “It appears we are almost there. Let’s finish this project in full. It will be a positive addition to the Norman community and to many seniors coming up. This is welcome news in days and nights that are challenging for many seniors who are isolated and maybe alone because of COVID. Good days are ahead.”
Land acquisition agreements and development plans for the senior wellness center will be subject to council approval.
