Some Norman residents may smell or taste something unusual in their water after officials Thursday announced “enhanced disinfection treatment” is underway.
“Enhanced disinfection treatment may result in a bleach-like smell or taste in tap water, primarily in North Norman,” a news release from the city read.
The water is safe to drink, said Chris Mattingly, the city's Utilities Director.
An increase in chlorination is the result of new guidelines required by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Mattingly said.
“This area of town that has received well water all of these years have been accustomed to a water without any treatment or chlorine in it,” he said. “From now on, we need to eventually have chlorine in all water throughout town.”
In the last two years, Mattingly’s department has made presentations to the City Council to fund a well-blending plant to blend the city’s water wells and chlorination levels in line with those guidelines.
A water rate increase, which would have provided enough revenue for bonds to fund it, failed after voters declined to adopt it last year.
“We still need our well-blending site up and running to be the permanent solution,” Mattingly said. “However, we are trying to add meager attempts of chlorination to work towards the spirit of being in compliance with DEQ.
"We have begun adding chlorine injection sites at a few select well sites. We currently are injecting at two well sites and have 2-3 more about to begin within the next month. The downside to this method is at times, we need to turn off a well to rest it and it won’t be able to inject chlorine while the well is off.”
In the meantime, Mattingly said his department has hired consultants, Plummer & Associates to design a “small permanent injection site that can someday be scaled up to the full size version” that would operate when wells are on or off.
“This will be much more reliable than our well injection scheme we are starting now,” he said of the proposed project.
At home water testing is not necessary, he said, as staff are monitoring the chlorine “feed points” to ensure the levels are safe.
Questions can be directed to to the Water Treatment Plant by phone 405.321.2182 or by email to geri.wellborn@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.