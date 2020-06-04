The City of Norman is amending its Healthier at Home initiative to delay the reopening date for local nursing homes.
Until Thursday, Norman's Healthier at Home initiative allowed nursing homes to reopen for visitation starting June 12, when the city enters its third reopening phase.
But as of Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt had not set a date for nursing homes to reopen, leaving visitation suspended at facilities statewide.
Oklahoma municipalities are not allowed to enact laws that are less restrictive than state laws, meaning that Norman’s nursing home reopening plan must at least follow Stitt’s guidelines.
After an inquiry from The Transcript Thursday, Norman spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said the city will amend its Healthier at Home plan. Local nursing homes will not be allowed to reopen next week and will instead reopen in accordance with the governor’s guidelines, Meyer said.
"This is one case where the Governor’s orders are more strict than the City’s plan,” Meyer said by email Thursday.
While Norman nursing homes have not reported a new COVID-19 related death since May 20, 18 of the city’s 20 COVID-19 deaths have been in local long-term care and nursing facilities.
Transcript Staff Writer Mindy Wood contributed to this report.
