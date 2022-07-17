The city of Norman has lifted water mandatory water restrictions stemming from a defective pump at Lake Thunderbird.
The restrictions mandated that:
- Outdoor irrigation be limited to one day per week and prohibited weekend days
- Using potable water to refill ponds and lakes, and dust control at construction sites, was prohibited
- Washing cars at home was prohibited
- City splash pad operations were reduced
Restrictions did not apply to residents operating water on private wells.
The city on Sunday issued a news release to lift the restrictions at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
"The defective pump at Lake Thunderbird (communicated to the public July 7) has been replaced," and the city has reached standard levels of water distribution through Oklahoma City agreements, the release states.