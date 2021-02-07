Many Norman arts organizations will soon receive Norman CARES Act: Arts Recovery Grants for financial assistance as they return to their programming in 2021.
The Norman Arts Council recently announced 17 local arts organizations that have been awarded a Norman CARES Act: Arts Recovery Grant totaling $172,000. The funding was made available to fiscal year 2021 Norman Arts Council Project and Operational Support Grant recipients to offset the costs of safety protocols, capacity restrictions and other pandemic related adaptations, according to a news release.
The City of Norman allocated $500,000 from CARES Act Funding to the Norman Arts Council last fall to stimulate organizational operations and better equip the council to fulfill project and operation support grants.
Applications opened on Dec. 21 and closed on Dec. 31 for the remaining $172,000, which was designated to fund recovery grants. The Norman Arts Council Grants Panel reviewed grants and assessed award recommendations approved by the council board on Jan. 15.
Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of Norman Arts Council, said Norman art events and programming have been a central piece to Norman’s cultural identity, which attracts visitors, boosts small businesses and supports the entire community.
“The return of all these Norman traditions and treasures will be absolutely essential to Norman’s recovery, economically, as well as a vital opportunity for all neighbors and loved ones to come together and heal, emotionally.”
Gavaghan said the grant funding makes the task of getting through the pandemic easier and helps ensure a return to normalcy when it’s over.
“We are grateful that the City of Norman — both the City Council and the citizens who voiced their support — recognized how essential the arts are to Norman and directed funding to Norman Arts,” Gavaghan said.
Norman Hammon, development director for Jazz in June, said the grant funding is a godsend during a critical time.
“The vast majority of our donors, private and public, have continued to support us, but we did have a couple of donors who were so badly impacted by the pandemic that they can’t provide support this year,” Hammon said.
Hammon said the relief funds fill a gap that others could not, which has restored optimism for the months ahead.
“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly necessary it was for us,” Hammon said.
Krystyn Richardson, Norman Philharmonic executive director, said the Norman Arts Council recovery grant, along with other donors, have made their season possible.
“The arts are a vital part of our community,” Richardson said. “We will be able to bounce back. I am thankful that so many arts organizations will be able to bounce back thanks to the grant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.