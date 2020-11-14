The City of Norman and affordable housing organizations will chip away at a long waiting list for needy families with the construction of three houses on West Johnson and North Stewart.
The Norman City Council approved $653,820 during its Tuesday meeting to help construct three, three-bedroom homes as part of an ongoing partnership with the Norman Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) and the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO). Both are not-for-profit organizations dedicated to affordable and handicapped-accessible housing.
According to a staff report, the houses will be built by CHDO and the vacant lots will be donated by the NAHC to the project. Each home will be approximately 1,600 square feet with a single-car garage and will rent for approximately $800 a month. The NAHC will manage the properties. The city’s portion of the funds will come from its HOME fund account.
According to a presentation from the City of Norman’s grant coordinator for affordable housing programs, Lisa Krieg, a two-bedroom apartment typically costs more than $800 a month.
“In Cleveland County, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $851, but an income to afford it is $34,040 or $16.47 an hour,” Krieg’s presentation to council Tuesday showed. It would take almost three full-time jobs at minimum wage to meet a 30% affordability standard for the apartment. The average pay for a renter, according to the American Community Survey, is $10.25 an hour, not enough to pay for it with one full-time job, the presentation reads.
The program is part of an ongoing effort to offer homes for residents who fall in between the cracks of federally subsidized housing programs, said Norman Housing Authority Executive Director, Karen Canavan. She also serves on the board for the NAHC.
“They are geared for people who are low-income by all definition but their income is too high for Public Housing or Section 8,” Canavan said. “There’s a dollar mark and once you exceed that, there’s nothing available for you and that’s sad.”
The NAHC purchases lots, houses or duplexes debt-free and then reinvests a portion of the rent to purchase other units, Canavan said.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is planned for the middle of December, Krieg said.
The project follows the completion of six housing units in April 2018 through the partnership.
HOUSING HELP NEEDED IN PANDEMIC
In anticipation of a housing crisis due to the pandemic, the housing authority and the city applied for grant funds, Krieg and Canavan said.
The U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds the housing authority based on an average number of people assisted from the previous six months, Canavan said. Public housing and Section 8 subsidies are managed through the Norman Housing Authority.
Canavan said while the waiting list remains around 300 for housing subsidy programs, the amount of money tenants can pay on the program decreased. The Norman Housing Authority serves approximately 1,200 tenants in the Section 8 program alone, she said.
“Prior to the pandemic, our clients were paying a certain amount and we make up the difference,” Canavan said. “After the pandemic, many of our clients, their income dropped so that assistance we were paying on their behalf goes up. That put us in a position that we might not have had enough money through the end of the year.”
The housing authority received an additional $285,000 from HUD to make up the difference.
It was not the only agency to receive funds to help people in a housing crisis. Through the city’s participation in HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, it received more than $500,000 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to assist those “who experienced a substantial drop in household income,” Krieg said. The program also helps with utility payments, but those benefiting from subsidized housing cannot apply for rent payment assistance through the city’s program.
“Because these are federal dollars, HUD looks at it as double-dipping,” Krieg said.
While people have lost jobs during the pandemic, missed work also is putting people behind.
“Now we’re seeing people that have had COVID and have had to be on leave without pay,” Krieg said. “They’re still employed, but because they work in the service industry they don’t have sick leave.”
The program has assisted 145 households with rent or utility payments with “a little over $275,000,” Krieg said. More than $200,000 remains in the grant program and around $245,000 additional funds from HUD “are on the way.”
“There’s still another round of funding coming,” she said. “We will still continue this program for the foreseeable future.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
