The City of Norman is collecting resident feedback on a multi-phase plan to reopen Norman businesses via an online questionnaire released today.
The questionnaire, available online here, will gather Norman residents' opinions on a plan for reopening local businesses after April 30.
According to a statement from the city, the city council to take the questionnaire feedback into consideration at its April 21 meeting.
Norman is currently under a "Stay at Home" that has temporarily closed non-essential businesses through April 30 and encourages residents to shelter in place unless they need to run essential errands.
The city's Friday evening statement notes that city leaders will use feedback from Norman residents, guidance from public health and medical leaders and opinions from business owners to create a multi-phase plan for reopening Norman's businesses.
“While it is still necessary for the current Stay at Home order to stay in place through April 30, it is time we start looking at life after quarantine,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a statement Friday. “The safety of our residents will always be our number one priority, and we will take into account expert advice to prevent a second peak of COVID-19 cases, but we are excited to look to the future as well.”
The questionnaire will close at noon April 21. After that cutoff time, public comment can be submitted to Action.Center@Normanok.gov or at 405-366-5396.
The city will also be seeking business owners' opinions through a more specific survey that the Norman Economic Development Coalition, the Norman Chamber of Commerce and Visit Norman will share directly with business owners.
