The City of Norman is seeking proposals from qualified consultants for professional services to prepare a Comprehensive Plan, Housing Market Analysis and Affordability Strategy, Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update, Stormwater Master Plan Update, Water Hydraulic Modeling Update, Wastewater Master Plan and Sanitation Master Plan.
Responses are solicited in accordance with the terms, conditions and instructions set forth in this RFP.
Proposals are due no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Responses received after that will not be accepted.
Responses should be addressed and marked as:
ATTN: Jane Hudson, Planning Director RFP 2223-29
City of Norman
201 W. Gray St., Bldg. A Norman, OK 73069
Any correspondence, questions or requests for copies of the ROP should be directed to Jane Hudson, Planning and Community Development Department director, by calling 366-5431 or emailing PlanFor2045@normanok.gov.
Correspondence should be marked:
ATTN: City of Norman, RFP 2223-29.
A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be hosted by Zoom at 10 a.m. Oct. 13.
