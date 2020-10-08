The City of Norman Stormwater Division invites residents to join them for a clean-up event to protect the Bishop Creek Watershed by removing trash from a major street located within the watershed on Sunday, October 11.
Volunteers will meet at 1 p.m. in the Super Saver parking lot, located at 1205 E. Lindsey Street, to clean up 12th Avenue SE from Lindsey Street to Boyd Street. Supplies, water, and snacks will be provided for this fun-filled, family-friendly event. Masks are required, and social distancing will be implemented.
It is important to protect watersheds because the stormwater runoff within a watershed ultimately drains other water bodies, such as Lake Thunderbird, where Norman gets its drinking water. Polluted stormwater runoff is a leading source of contamination of water bodies nationwide. It can lead to water quality impairments that limit their use for recreation, as a source for drinking water, and as a habitat for fish and other aquatic organisms.
For more information, or to register for the clean-up event, please contact Michele Loudenback at 366-5435 or Michele.Loudenback@normanOK.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.