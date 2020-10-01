The City of Norman Stormwater Division invites residents to participate in the Fourth Annual Lake Thunderbird Watershed Clean-Up Blitz. The Blitz to reduce trash in the watershed will kick off with two clean up events on Oct. 3 and Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and end with a workshop and final clean up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Workshop participants will learn about stormwater, its impact on the community, and how to help protect our water quality and environment.
Volunteers can choose to come to any or all of the events:
- Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Crestland Park, 501 Crestland Dr.
- Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at John H. Saxon Park, 3016 36th Ave. SE
- Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Thunderbird State Park Indian Point Day Use Area (end of Alameda)
“As the Norman community knows, Lake Thunderbird is our primary drinking water source, and it is impaired. While our award-winning Water Treatment Plant operators provide safe water to drink, anything we can do to help provide a cleaner source for them to treat will only help. We plan to weigh the trash collected at each event, so participants will be able to know how much they improved the watershed. Adapting to the current times, the workshop this year will be an entirely outdoor event with masks and social distancing implemented. These events will be fun, family-friendly events that will make a difference for Lake Thunderbird,” said Michele Loudenback, Stormwater Program Specialist. “They are perfect opportunities for students, Scouts, civic clubs, and environmental groups, as well as residents who just want to help. If you know a student, group or organization in need of service hours, we can provide documentation for those as well.”
Supplies, water, and snacks will be provided.
To ensure adequate supplies, volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance by calling Michele Loudenback at 405-366-5435 or by email at michele.loudenback@normanok.gov.
