Citing council input, the City of Norman has hired an outside law firm to sue the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, an official memo from the city attorney indicates.
OTA intends to build two new toll roads in Norman, which city officials say caught them by surprise after the agency’s announcement on February 22. The 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS plan proposes a turnpike in east Norman south from Interstate 40 through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell, and a second along Indian Hills Road.
The Transcript obtained the email memo from Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello from City Attorney Kathryn Walker to all councilors dated August 11. The city hired a law firm in June, but it did not state the name.
“Based on Council’s feedback in late June, we hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July,” Walker’s email reads. “Given the filing at the Supreme Court this week, we met with them today to discuss strategy; I anticipate a filing on the City’s behalf early next week in the Supreme Court case.”
The Oklahoma Supreme Court will decide if the agency’s use of revenue bonds will be valid at an upcoming hearing.
A review of lawsuits filed on the state court network website did not indicate the city had yet filed.
While Tortorello had not seen a draft of the city’s lawsuit petition, he said the city shares his concerns about stormwater runoff pollution of the watershed, the potential threat to wildlife corridors for endangered species and other environmental impacts.
He also noted that the city and the school district stand to lose sales tax and ad valorem revenue because OTA will purchase properties along the proposed route which will take it off the tax rolls and potentially displace residents outside Norman to shop elsewhere.
“Hopefully the city will include the loss of ad valorem in their lawsuit, because that holds equal weight to the environment in the watershed and Lake Thunderbird,” Tortorello said.
County supports lawsuit
Tortorello spoke to Cleveland County Commissioners during its regular meeting two weeks ago, and oppositional organization Pike Off OTA urged its members to petition them to join the lawsuit in a recent newsletter.
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy said he shared concerns regarding the watershed as the county explores legal action.
“I have been exploring options through consultation with Assistant District Attorney Jim Robertson of the District 21 District Attorney’s Office Civil Division,” Stacy said in a prepared statement. “I have asked him to contact the City of Norman to ascertain if the Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners has the ability to join the current City of Norman lawsuit or if independent legal actions will need to be taken. I will support whatever legal actions are necessary to protect the interests of our residents.”
Stacy joined a lawsuit against the OTA, outside his capacity as commissioner, that contends the agency violated the open meeting act.
District 3 Harold Haralson did not return a request for comment.
District 1 Rod Cleveland was skeptical that a lawsuit from the county would be possible and regretted previous efforts had been stymied.
“I am sensitive to the citizens' concerns that are impacted by the OTA announcement to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike through Cleveland County,” Cleveland said in a prepared statement. “I presented an engineering contract before the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners and the Cleveland County Industrial Authority to perform a feasibility, environmental and economic impact study for a proposed new road joining I-35 and the Kickapoo Spur. I did not get a second for my motion. This would have given valuable information by the local government on whether the route was warranted and the placement of the route. Cleveland County does not have zoning in unincorporated Cleveland County and does not have any County land that might be impacted. I have been advised that it is not customary for the County to take on a legal action for private citizens.”
The commission unanimously approved a resolution of opposition to the turnpikes in a previous meeting, as did the council.
Pike Off declared its contact campaign to the council a victory given the city’s intent to file a lawsuit.
“Awesome work last week,” its newsletter reads. “City Council was blown away by the number of calls and emails, and has confirmed they anticipate action this week.”
Walker said her memo was designed to provide a response to the numerous residents who contacted the council.
Lawsuits piling up
If filed, the city’s lawsuit would be the third to be filed this year.
Two lawsuits filed in May contend OTA has violated the state’s open meeting act, violated proper bond procedure and that the east Norman turnpike is unlawful according to state statute.
A lawsuit contended that the east Norman toll road was not sufficiently stated in a 1987 authorization bill which included numerous other turnpike projects and that the OTA was bound by state law to have issued one bond for all its past and proposed toll roads.
In the second lawsuit regarding the open meeting act violations, a judge ruled against the OTA’s motion to dismiss this week after the agency argued that all legal challenges are to be heard by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The lawsuit accused the agency of insufficiently stating its plans to build toll roads in Norman on its January and February agendas.
A request for comment to disclose the name of the law firm and cost to the city was not immediately returned Thursday.
OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry said because the lawsuit had not yet been filed, the agency could not offer comment.
Editor's note: this story has been updated to include that Commissioner Stacy has joined a lawsuit against the OTA in his individual capacity.
