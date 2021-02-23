The City of Norman Sanitation Division is operating on the regular service schedule this week following the unprecedented weather event.
Residents may place excess garbage from last week’s delayed service in bags next to their polycart for collection.
In addition to the crews operating the normal Monday through Friday collection, extra trucks have been assigned to collect routes east of 48th Street that were missed from last week. City officials anticipate being caught up by 5 p.m. Friday.
If your trash collection was missed, please leave your polycart by the road until crews are able to collect it. For questions contact the Sanitation Division at 405-329-1023.
Norman’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, reports it has serviced all customers with recycling carts out and passable roads. Recycling will return to the regular collection schedule and those with excess recycling may place it in a box next to their polycart for collection.
For questions regarding recycling services, contact Republic Services at 580-832-2694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.