Saturday marked one year since Norman declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To commemorate that historic declaration, and remember the residents who have died from the virus, the city unveiled a memorial wall during a ceremony at Reaves Park Saturday. The wall was built give residents a collective place to mourn loved ones who died of COVID-19.
144 Norman residents have died from the virus as of Saturday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The wall consists of a chain link fence where residents can hang items of remembrance for family, friends and community members. The memorial will remain available for residents until July 31.
Speakers at the ceremony reflected on the past year of the pandemic and each took turns placing items on the memorial wall. Before speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Breea Clark placed flowers near the memorial as tribute to the residents who have lost their lives.
“It is hard to believe that it’s been a year since I signed my first state of emergency declaration,” Clark said. “There are tragedies in our lifetimes that we all remember where we were and what we were doing when we found out about them.
“While there is finally a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel that has been COVID-19, we are not done yet. I believe with all of my heart that Norman’s best days are ahead ... may this memorial provide us all a physical space to reflect on the past, mourn our losses, but also imagine a better tomorrow for us all.”
City Manager Darryl Pyle shared his memories of helping the city’s initial response to the pandemic. He ended his speech by hanging a small City of Norman flag on the memorial wall.
“We meet regularly with all of the professionals [on COVID-19] and I can tell you the mood has changed,” Pyle said. “There is hope and optimism that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and we will not take our foot off of the accelerator until we have cleared the tunnel and we are back in happier, warmer and sunnier times with friends and family.”
Denny Hinkle, nursing manager at Norman Regional Health System, spoke about the experience of being on the front lines in the fight against the virus. Hinkle hung a t-shirt on the memorial wall.
“I’ve prided myself on being prepared for everything … this last year humbled me very quickly,” Hinkle said. “We were put in situations we were unfamiliar with. We were unsure and scared. So we did what we needed to do — we took care of patients.”
To further pay tribute to the victims, Richard Henry Gaines, pastor at Community Missionary Baptist Church, prayed on behalf of the victims, and Clark asked for a moment of silence. Singer Shirley Franklin sang three verses of the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
Clark shared one final message to end the ceremony.
“I urge you to share that this wall is here so that we can all enjoy it, appreciate it, reflect and look to better days,” the mayor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.