For Presidents Day on Monday, Norman Parks and Recreation offered a low-cost camp for kids to help parents who work get through the holiday with schools closed.
Students met at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center at 7:30 a.m. as part of the city’s School’s Out Break program and could stay until 6 p.m. for $25.
During that time, children were given snacks, entertained and engaged in recreational activities, including crafts, sports and video games.
Veronica Tracy, city of Norman recreation manager, said the school break service is intended to provide high-quality child care to individuals who need it on a temporary basis, such as during a holiday.
“Our programs support positive youth development of the whole child and incorporate academic, social and recreational development through a varied activity schedule and local programming partnerships,” Tracy said.
She said the city provides day camp programming at designated locations on most non-school weekdays during the school year in order to ensure that Norman Public School students have a safe space to engage in social and recreational activities for the day while their families are working.
Jason Olsen, director of Parks and Recreation for the city, said providing for the needs of families is a longstanding Norman tradition.
“Parks has been offering affordable child care for decades, and we plan on doing it for the foreseeable future,” she said.
Carly Webb, recreations supervisor at 12th Avenue Recreation Center, said many in the area depend on the city’s service.
“It’s a really important service because parents have to do a lot of work throughout the week, and for some holidays, parents don’t get off, so we want to make sure we have a facility where they can drop their kids off while they are working,” Webb said.
Kashyn Clanton, child-care specialist at 12th Avenue Recreation Center, said the camp provides young students an environment to be creative and socialize with others.
At the camp, students played with blocks and created a mask as part of its craft activity with disposable plates.
“The camp is just to give their kids out there and teach them new things and have fun. It gives them a new experience,” Clanton said.
The service provides morning and afternoon snacks, but parents are asked to send their children to the camp with a lunch.
The department also offers a Department of Health Services licensed and American Camp Association accredited after-school, summer camp and School Break child care program that operates out of 12th Avenue Recreation Center, Whittier Recreation Center, and Irving Recreation Center.
