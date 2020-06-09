breaking alert featured
The City of Norman asked the public Tuesday to delete any screenshots that they might have taken of child pornography displayed during an online committee meeting.
City leaders said someone hijacked the city’s Animal Welfare Oversight Committee meeting Monday night that was being held on the online meeting platform Zoom. They then displayed a series of disturbing images and uttered obscenities.
In addition to the child pornography, attendees saw a naked man dancing and masturbating. An image of a black man in a tuxedo was displayed while racial slurs were uttered in the background. The images of naked children appeared at the end of the video, and homophobic slurs could also be heard, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
City officials rushed to end the feed Monday night, but some attendees likely had time to capture screenshots of the mayhem before it was cut.
“We are asking anyone with screenshots to please delete them because they will be in possession of child pornography,” Meyer said. “Police are investigating, and we do not need those images from the public.”
Meyer said police believe the Zoom feed was hijacked after the password to join the meeting was shared publicly to Norman ward pages on Facebook.
“We’re not sure yet, but we think that’s why it happened,” she said. “All Zoom meetings conducted by the city are password protected.”
The meeting was cancelled and tentatively rescheduled for July 14.
Tuesday night’s city council study session will use Zoom, but only contractors or staff will have access to appear remotely, Meyer said. The meeting will be open to the public at city hall with social distancing and overflow seating available.
