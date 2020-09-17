The City Council Finance Committee met Thursday to evaluate the revenue ups and downs in 2020 as members looked to a somewhat uncertain future during an ongoing pandemic.
Fiscal year ending 2020 ended on June 30. The budget revealed several funds were down while others showed savings or slight increases.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco presented data that showed the room tax revenue fund was the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. While room tax income for fiscal year ending 2021 was estimated to reach $1.7 million, Francisco said it should be cut in half.
“Our room tax revenues are highly dependent on being totally booked up in Norman during on those six home football game weekends,” he said. “But now we have the reality that OU football stadium is going to be only be filed at 25% of its capacity and our hotels are only running at 40% and 50%, only 30 or 40% for this first football game, which means we are not going to meet this revenue estimate this year. ... Based on current trends I think we would need to cut this revenue estimate in half.”
The drop in revenue means art programs and Visit Norman, which both receive a portion of the room tax revenue, will have to be cut, Francisco said.
Mayor Breea Clark expressed an interest in propping up the fund, instead of investing in the Public Safety Sales Tax, because tourism brings revenue to Norman. The city council transfered $1.5 million to the PSST in June to keep the fund from a negative balance, The Transcript previously reported. Tuesday night the council deliberated on whether to accept a matching $500,000 grant for the school resource officer program.
“I think it’s worth mentioning that the money that we are having to suppleent in the PSST now more than ever could go elsewhere to keep things afloat,” Clark said. “Not just our rainy day funds, but these funds. It’s the arts and Visit Norman, some of their main goals (are) to bring people to Norman. We have to make sure they’re afloat.”
Clark pointed out Visit Norman, a 501c6, did not qualify for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding.
Other funds in the city’s budget fared better. At the start of fiscal year 2020, the rainy day fund balance was $3,794,419 and closed with a balance of $3,889,000, Francisco said. While it exceeds the state mandated minimum rainy day fund balance by $625,000, Francisco said it is short of the targeted 5% balance, or $192,874, according to city ordinance.
Clark suggested the funds the city will appropriate from $9.6 million in CARES Act funding be used to bring the balance up to 5%.
The emergency reserve fund held its balance with $786,690 in fiscal year 2020 and Francisco budgeted $813,820 for fiscal year 2021.
“We hope we don’t have to spend all of that, but keep in mind we’ve already spent some of it this fiscal year with the wind storm we had. We called in the contractors and spent over $100,000 to clean up from that storm,” Francisco said.
Francisco attributed a slight dip in the Westwood fund to fewer patrons allowed at the Westwood Aquatics Center and an earlier closure during the pandemic.
“This actual revenue number of $1.5 million would have been better if not for COVID,” he said. The fund’s estimate revenue was $2 million, budget data shows.
The city saw some savings in salaries and benefits, totaling $600,000, despite having budgeted for $1.5 million in savings, Francisco said.
“We did not achieve our employee turnover savings,” he said. “But we did meet and exceed projected savings for supply, materials and services and maintenance. We budgeted $6 million for supply and materials and we only spent $4.8 million. We budgeted $11.3 million for services and maintenance and we only spent $8.8 million. So that’s a good thing and the departmental managers and city manager, as you’ll recall, were very aggressive in mandating these sorts of savings.”
Budget data shows the ending balance in Norman Forward was $38.4 million with $10.9 million estimated revenue for fiscal year 2020, $11.3 million collected and $12.8 million projected for the next fiscal year ending in 2021.
University North Park’s tax increment finance district fund closed with $17.2 million after the city won a legal challenge in June to amended an agreement the council approved in November 2019. Francisco said around $16.2 million will go to remaining projects in the TIF district.
The general fund balance for fiscal year 2020 will close with $5,265,563, budget figures show. Francisco said the city projected its revenue within 1% of collections with $82.9 million anticipated and $82 million collected.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
