Emails between a Norman city official and officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reveal discussions about turnpike routes in Norman weeks before the agency made its announcement last year.
On Feb. 22, OTA announced a $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS plan to build two new toll roads in Norman.
At the time, city officials acted just as surprised by the announcement as the City Council, but emails show there were ongoing discussions about the project’s preliminary plans in Norman prior to OTA unveiling the routes.
The Transcript obtained emails between Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary and OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. The emails included OTA Director of Engineering Darian Butler and City Manager Darrel Pyle.
On Jan. 24, 2022, O'Leary sent an email to Echelle that mentioned a previous meeting with the deputy director on Jan. 10. While the message does not contain the subject of that meeting, O'Leary's response in the email provided insight to the agency regarding the Indian Hills Road and Lake Thunderbird Watershed toll roads –- the same routes OTA would later announce weeks later. In an email response to The Transcript on Friday, O'Leary said OTA officials were conducting meetings with city staff in communities of impact between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022. OTA sent an invitation to Pyle, who asked O'Leary to join him. "In the meeting with Mr. Pyle and I, OTA officials shared verbal, general information regarding the impacts of ACCESS Oklahoma on the City of Norman," O'Leary said.
No documented plans were provided, he added, until Feb. 22.
Comments to council
Following conversations with Echelle and other OTA officials, O’Leary told the council in a March 1 study session “we are getting information at about the same pace as you are.”
The public works director also told the council in March that “a colleague” told him to attend the Dec. 7 OTA meeting because it involved Norman, and while he heard Norman mentioned in those discussions, said he had not been provided with any specific routes or maps.
While he did not mention his meeting with Echelle on Jan. 10, he told the council he began seeking answers after the Dec. 7 meeting.
“So, I knew something was coming,” he said to the council in March. “And that’s when we began asking questions for input and feedback and information.
“We’ve been getting it about the same pace you have and we saw no factual maps or information until last Tuesday (Feb. 22). So, we’re all kind of getting this at the same pace.”
O’Leary’s OTA input
O’Leary’s email to Echelle on Jan. 24, however, cautioned the authority about the impaired lake, the Little River, floodplain boundaries and that it should avoid the Moore Norman Technology Center, which the author said is “a community and educational gem for Norman and Moore and State of Oklahoma,” his email read.
He also offered the possibility of handing over $5.5 million in 2019 Transportation Bond funds for a planned project at the Indian Hills and Interstate 35 interchange.
“The City’s 2019 Transportation Bond Program currently appropriates over $5.5 million in bond funds for improvements to the I-35/Indian Hills Interchange as well as Indian Hills Road between i-35 and 48th Avenue West (Santa Fe Avenue),” his email read. “The City may be in position to transfer those funds to the OTA for similar improvements.”
It was a different proposal to the council during the March 1 study session when O’Leary encouraged the council to see the bright side, that it could take back $2.2 million the city planned to give the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which would have been used for the Indian Hills interchange, he said.
“I think you can take that back,” he said of the $2 million. “So, we just gained $2 million, you have about four or five million to rebuild Indian Hills, now probably $10 million to build Indian Hills from I-35. We don’t need to do that anymore so, you can roll that back into your other 2019 bond programs.”
Friday, O’Leary clarified partnerships between state and local government agencies are common “to share the cost of transportation improvements” if the funds are authorized specific to those projects.
“This was the context of my statement,” he said. “However, OTA officials later indicated to City Council and staff that all of the ACCESS Oklahoma improvements would be financed by state funds generated through tolls.”
Bond allocations are subject to council approval according to the City Charter.
The Jan. 24, 2022, email also shows O’Leary suggested Echelle meet with the council during a study session where the room has limited seating and public comment is not allowed.
O’Leary suggested March 15 and March 29 as meeting dates – both study sessions.
“They are subject to the Open Meeting and Open Records Acts, but they are typically held in a smaller conference room and public input is not required or encouraged,” he wrote. “Please let me know your preference and I will make all of the necessary arrangement on this end.”
His emails later indicate that then Mayor Breea Clark switched the meeting from the conference room to the council chambers, which allows more seating.
Echelle met with the council March 29.
The Transcript asked O’Leary why he suggested a study session and why he did not share the information he knew before Feb. 22 with the council.
“This issue would not have been on a regular City Council agenda because there was no official action for the City Council to take at that time,” he said Friday.
O’Leary said he did not share more information with the council or the public following the Jan. 10 meeting because “I shared all of the information I was authorized to share.”
The Transcript also asked for the name of the colleague who tipped off O'Leary in December 2021. O'Leary's son, Colin O'Leary, works for Poe & Associates, a contractor OTA selected for ACCESS. "I never spoke to my son, Colin, on this topic prior to the meeting," O'Leary said. The Transcript spoke to Colin O'Leary during a meeting with contractors, OTA officials and residents at Noble High School in April. He said he did not inform his father of any contract with OTA or any turnpike plans.
City responds
In an email response to The Transcript’s questions, city spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said “details of personal discussions with colleagues will not be offered to the Press,” but invited the newspaper to quote “what has already been shared in public meetings.”
She also offered the following statements:
“The City of Norman works in concert and good faith with community and state partners, to include the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), as requested during information-gathering periods for various programs or projects,” the statement read.
Vrska noted that it is not the city’s place to make announcements for other agencies.
“Staff does not speak on behalf of other agencies, nor do we present development proposals on behalf of the parties or entities responsible,” the statement read.
On Feb. 22, staff “reshared” the OTA’s announcement and urged residents to contact the authority with any questions or concerns, Vrska’s statement indicated.
She also noted that any agency’s plans can change prior to a published agenda.
“Prior to this day – prior to a time in which an item is agendized for the general public – proposals can always be subject to change,” her statement read.
“Activities leading to the official announcement of ACCESS Oklahoma are working products required in order to share sufficient and meaningful information with the Council and community members in a public setting,” the statement read.
In a text message with Vrska seeking clarification of the $5.5 million O’Leary suggested could be allocated to OTA, she pointed to this statement in her email.
“As applicable, feedback and direction may be given at such public meetings that can spur an array of options, ideas, commentary or insights,” the statement read.
Commented
