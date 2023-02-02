After Norman voters rejected a franchise agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric on Jan. 10, the city and utility said they’re working together to avoid “significant consequences,” which resulted from that election.
The franchise agreement is a legally binding document that ensures OG&E has legal access to the city’s rights-of-way and provides legal protection for the city if a problem arises during the course of the utility’s work, city staff said during presentations to council last year.
It also provides that the city nets around $3 million each year in a franchise fee, which OG&E collects and pays to the city.
A joint statement indicated that both entities have been “working diligently” to ensure the fee is paid and service continues as seamlessly as possible, but the statement does not indicate how such endeavors are possible without the franchise agreement in place.
“As we work together to develop a constructive path forward, we agree on two primary goals: ensuring the city does not lose $3 million in revenue from the franchise fee and free service, which would significantly impact the city’s ability to provide services to citizens; and allowing OG&E to retain rights-of-way to restore electric service during storms or outages, and to improve the grid.”
The statement also promised that for “the next 12 months” those financial, service and legal provisions will be in place despite the absence of an agreement “as we work toward a long-term resolution.”
Delays could be possible if the two entities do not find a way to ensure those “goals” are met, the statement indicated.
“For example, if a car hit a power pole at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, OG&E would have to wait until the city permitting office opens on Monday morning to replace the pole and restore service,” the statement speculated. “This situation impacts public safety, and both parties agree citizen security is our top priority.”
Public meetings to ensue
The utility and the city also promised to conduct public meetings with residents to “better understand from the citizens their concerns.”
The statement touts OG&E’s contributions in the community to nonprofit organizations, as a job provider, its partnerships with the city to improve the grid after the agreement lapsed in 2017, and OG&E’s commitment to replant removed trees.
Critics of the franchise agreement told the City Council and in letters to The Transcript that the agreement should provide green energy initiatives and should allow for residents to negotiate an agreement that was specific to Norman’s needs. Others said they would vote yes if the provider promised to buy power lines.
Some said during council meetings that the agreement was too lengthy and a shorter term would mean more opportunity to refine it with the city’s changing priorities or needs.
The statement indicated such provisions could be included in a contract, but not without a franchise agreement in place.
“A franchise agreement is the basis on which all other contracts between the company and the city are based, including pursuing additional renewables, under-grounding, or changes to the grid outside of OG&E’s current planned improvements,” the statement read.
The city noted that the top priority is “our citizens’ best interest,” and that it will continue to “advocate for the community’s needs with OG&E.”
“This is a true partnership,” the statement read. “Each party understands the importance of resolving our current situation. We hope all Normanites will engage in this important process as we move toward a future franchise election.”
The statement indicated the low, but impactful, election turnout last month.
“...just over 2,000 voters within the city of Norman, representing 2% of the city’s population, vote no.”
