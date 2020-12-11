The Norman City Council approved the purchase of a bank building as the location for a bus transfer station during its Tuesday night meeting.
The station will be at 318 E. Comanche Street where Chase Bank once stood. The purchase price was $535,000 and paid for from the city’s capital fund.
A transfer facility, also known as a bus depot, will be a central location. Bus routes will intersect to allow passengers to change busses or start and finish trips, said city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer.
“The main benefit of transfer facility for passengers is reduced transfer times and easier access to multiple routes,” she said. “A bus depot is a key component in managing a growing public transit system and has a huge impact on its efficiency. Currently, the city is operating out of the University of Oklahoma’s transfer facility located near the Duck Pond under a yearly agreement with the expectation that the city will relocate to their own facility. Unlike the current shared facility, the city’s new bus depot will have more public facilities, such as an indoor waiting room, and be more centrally located for bus routes that serve the city rather than the university.”
Meyer said the transfer facility is an additional transit project to the maintenance facility. The facility will house buses for maintenance and repair, and house staff.
The transfer facility will serve a broader need in the future as six cities prepare for a proposed interconnected commuter rail system to intersect with bus routes.
“Another key point that Annahlyse mentioned is the geographical relationship between the city’s new bus transfer station and the proposed commuter rail system that is currently being designed and managed by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Central Oklahoma,” said Shawn O’Leary, director of public works. “Norman is one of six cities in the OKC metropolitan area that is a member of the RTA. We have been working for over a decade on the program.”
O’Leary said when commuter rail trains stop at the depot in downtown Norman in the future, “riders will be able to walk less than three blocks to the City’s Embark Norman Bus Transfer Station to get to their final destination. The acquisition of this property provides the backbone of Norman’s future public transportation system that will allow our residents to not only move around Norman but to travel the entire OKC metropolitan area.”
