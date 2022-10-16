Norman’s elected officials want the new Griffin Memorial Hospital to stay in the city, but whether that happens remains to be seen, especially considering how the state plans to pay for its replacement.
The Oklahoma Legislature on Sept. 29 signed a bill that puts $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward a replacement for the state behavioral health hospital to be built by spring 2026.
The current hospital building is more than 100 years old and provides mental health and substance abuse services. The new hospital will have 330 beds — 100 more than the current hospital.
The legislation requires the new hospital be within 30 miles of the state Capitol, meaning it could go on virtually any land approved by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The hospital will cost $125 million, and to pay the difference, ODMHSAS plans to sell the current Griffin land, at 900 E. Main St., and its land at 24th Avenue NW and Robinson Street, said department communication director Jeffrey Dismukes. He said any land ODMHSAS doesn’t use for its own purposes will be sold.
Land at the Norman Veterans Center, Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma City campus, University of Oklahoma Health in Oklahoma City, the Norman Regional Health Center and the two plots of land set to be sold are under consideration for the new hospital.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city would like the hospital to stay in Norman, but acknowledged the decision is up to the state.
“We recognize the city itself is not a Norman facility — it’s a facility that provides services for half the state of Oklahoma,” he said,
Pyle acknowledged that other communities such as Oklahoma City also would like the services and jobs that would come with the new hospital. He also said the city has “no incentives” to entice state officials.
Pyle and local elected officials also acknowledge the impact losing Griffin would have.
“When you relocate that kind of resource, there is going to be some kind of impact to those who have relied on it being just down the street,” said state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman.
Mayor Larry Heikkila argued the same point, and also said the city leases the property for recreational activities.
Economically, the hospital employs about 700 people, Pyle estimated. He said the city’s concern is that employees payroll dollars will be spent other places, either in the form of sales taxes or by residing in the city.
Because the city is limited in what it can do, Norman officials are simply staying up to date on the situation, Pyle said.
The land sale
Who the land will be sold to is also uncertain at this point.
Dismukes said his department’s ARPA application indicated they’ll sell the land to one buyer. Pyle said it won’t be the city.
Pyle confirmed Friday that local developer Gene McKown wants to buy a plot of ODMHSAS land behind Food & Shelter Inc., 201 Reed Ave., to expand the nonprofit’s services. Food & Shelter’s Reed Avenue location currently provides food, case management and tiny homes to people experiencing homelessness.
“We believe that would be a great expansion as well,” Pyle said.
When asked if the state would negotiate with a developer who only wanted to buy part of their land, Dismukes said, “The focus is selling the land to obtain what is needed to ensure completion of the new hospital.”
Boren said the sale should be favorable to state residents.
“It can’t just be favorable to a local government, or even a local developer,” she said.
