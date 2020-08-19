Voters will soon be asked to approve nearly $120 million in general obligation bonds for quality of life projects, with some questions that remain unanswered.
Early voting begins Thursday ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 25 election. Remaining projects in the voter-approved Norman Forward Sales Tax fund, a homeless mitigation program, municipal complex renovations and a business relief package are divided into four propositions separately.
PROPOSITION I
City officials have confirmed the Senior Wellness Center will be constructed in the Norman Regional Health System's Porter Campus, adjacent to the proposed Health Village project. NRHS spokeswoman Melissa Herron said officials are still in the process of land negotiations.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said it is considering a “land swap” for parcels the city owns in the area with land NRHS owns.
“We don't have the exact location, but it will be in that area,” Meyer said. “It will be close to downtown, which seniors have asked for, and there will be a bus stop nearby as well.”
The wellness center has been planned since 2008 when the city intended to use general obligation bond funds to remodel a library, but the plans could not move forward until the new Central Library was built in 2019.
Adding to the delay included changes in location and design, Senior Center Committee Co-Chair Gale Hobson said.
“The last time we met, when it was decided to move it within the hospital structure there, we decided on the project that would be inclusive of everything wanted by everybody,” Hobson said. “The facility will include an indoor pool, walking track, gymnasium, catering kitchen and multi-use room for art and other activities.”
An operator for the center has not been determined, but Herron said NRHS is not in the running.
“That's not something we're interested in,” Herron said. “We are interested in helping with health and wellness programming.”
Meyer said, like the proposed indoor aquatics and multi-sport complex, the city will contract with an operator for the wellness center.
“The (Norman Forward) sales tax approved in 2015 provided for $175,000 per year to be used for operating costs for the Multi-Sport and Aquatic Center,” Meyer said. “A contract will be executed with a facility operator for that facility as well as the Senior Wellness Center. These contracts have not been negotiated yet, but will probably require the operator to pay for day to day operating costs such as staffing, utility bills and routine maintenance items. This is the model that has successfully been used for the OKC MAPS projects. The city will likely be responsible for major repair items such as roof repairs and major mechanical replacements, for example.”
Baseball, softball and soccer facilities will be managed by sports associations, as they are now, Meyer said.
A $4 million donation will be given to the indoor aquatics and sports complex from the Trae Young Family Foundation if the bond passes.
PROPOSITION II Homeless Resource Plan
Voters will be asked to approve a $5 million bond to mitigate homelessness in Norman, but no plans for a facility have been determined, Meyer said.
The language on the ballot says the city could spend the funds on “construction” of “homeless shelter community facilities,” which would be owned by the city.
A study to begin this fall will deliver a long-term plan that would identify the city's needs to address homelessness, grants manager Lisa Krieg discussed with the city's homeless ad hoc committee Tuesday.
“The bond issue is for one or more built solutions,” she said. “It may be a resource facility, it may be a shelter, it just depends on what the study comes up with. We know that we need some sort of a resource facility. We know we need additional housing. We know we need seasonal shelter beds, so the $5 million, if approved, could go to any of those things, but we're going to hold off until the study is done.”
Krieg said the funding could be used to qualify for other “potential funding sources.” The study will take nine to 12 months to complete, she said.
The goal of the “Homeless Strategic Plan” study is to keep the city and area nonprofits from duplicating services and identify “gaps in service delivery,” Meyer said.
Two committees have contributed to the discussion on potential solutions: the Continuum of Care, comprised of several public, private and faith-based organizations to oversee the response to homelessness, and the City Council AdHoc Committee to Address Homelessness, which was responsible for the temporary winter warming shelter.
Questions remain unanswered as to an operator for a facility, where a facility would be constructed or utilized and who would qualify for assistance.
Meyer said the Central Library would remain a resource, regardless of any facility that will emerge.
“If there is a development of a resource center, it will complement the use of the library as a meeting place,” Meyer said. She added that this population is “more comfortable” with a neutral location rather than an agency setting.
While funds would be secured more than a year before the city finalizes a plan for facilities, Meyer said it will save taxpayers in the long term.
“We're locking in extraordinarily low interest rates and not calling for a second election later as a standalone proposition,” Meyer said. “When the plan is in place, we will have the funds ready to get right to work.”
PROPOSITION III
The municipal complex renovations and expansion is based on a study which shows City Hall and its related offices need to brace for growth.
The Transcript previously reported that some employees are squeezed into closets for office space and the city's emergency operations are split between two buildings while also in need of safety upgrades.
The bond package will supplement funds needed to construct a new emergency operations command center and a fire and fleet maintenance complex to house the city's newly acquired public transit system.
PROPOSITION IV
The business relief program will set aside $5 million to assist small business and nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the pandemic. A $9.6 million grant from the state's apportioned CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act] could make the bond unnecessary. If the funds can be used for small business recovery, the city will not collect the bonds, city staff informed the council during it's Tuesday study session.
The program is overseen by the city's Economic Development Advisory Board and the loan and grant programs would likely be underwritten by a panel of financial experts, Chairman Chuck Thompson said.
Lending institutions, rental property developers and political lobbyists would not be eligible to apply.
Projects will be built concurrently with completion dates estimated between spring 2021 to summer 2024. If approved, the increase to property taxes would not appear on statements until 2022.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.