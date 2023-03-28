Property the city obtained last year in a land swap with Norman Regional Health System suffered $173,316 in damages after the utilities were shut off, according to city records.
The Norman City Council on Tuesday will be asked to “ratify” the city’s contract for work to remediate water damage discovered on Dec. 26, 2022, after 718 N. Porter Ave. flooded, according to a city staff report.
The city traded property it owned in the health provider’s Porter Campus, for the building in May 2022.
According to the staff report, Norman Regional shut off utilities to the building but the city was unaware it had done so. The city’s maintenance department set the thermostat to 77 degrees last summer, the report stated.
“...it was determined that utilities were never changed to be identified as city of Norman property,” the report read. “NRHS disconnected electrical at some point after the transaction. Having placed the facilities in ‘mothball’ status, we were unaware of discontinued utilities until Dec. 26, 2022.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker clarified for The Transcript on Monday that utilities were still on after the purchase.
“When it was initially inspected after purchase, utilities were on, and it was believed they had been transferred to the City’s name,” Walker said in an email.
According to the staff report, “significant damage” was incurred on the second floor where water lines burst, to the first floor ceiling and carpet.
“Much of the facility’s mechanical and electrical equipment was also saturated and compromised,” the report stated. The city also paid for mold remediation and fixed the water lines.
According to the city charter, contracts in excess of $50,000 must be approved by the council, but there is an exception for emergencies.
“Excepted from the requirement of council approval are for purchases or contracts for emergency supplies, materials, equipment, or contractual services which are necessary to maintain operations,” Article II section 2-A read. “Such purchases shall receive prior approval from the City Manager.”
The council will be asked to approve the payment for services to Cavins Construction and Environmental Group for $162,546.08 and to Oklahoma Fire Protection for $10,770.
Previous discussion in the last two years concerning the use of the building have included a homeless shelter, sobering center for people who are found to be publicly intoxicated, and the unrealized sale of the property to the Cleveland County Health Department in October.
During the October meeting of the City Council Finance Committee, members agreed that the proceeds from the sale 718 N. Porter should be used to reimburse the general fund to cover a $1.2 million shortfall on the proposed Senior Wellness Center.
It was not known if the damage could devalue the property’s resale value because the city “ameliorated the damage,” Walker said.
NRHS declined to comment.
The council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
