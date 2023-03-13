Earth Events
The city’s Environmental Services and Stormwater divisions will host several events over nine weeks to share knowledge and resources to better protect the environment.
Green Norman Eco Month will kick off next week ahead of its April schedule, and registration is required for all events, with all links available on the city’s website at normanok.gov/news:
World Water Day Celebration offers a water taste test and tour of the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant from 10-11 a.m. on March 22 at 3000 E. Robinson St.
The Great American Cleanup Kickoff Event and Household Hazardous Waste Facility Tour & Activities includes trash clean-up and special speakers from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at the waste facility, 3803 Chautauqua Ave.
A watershed cleanup event will be held at Colonial Estates Park, 1641 E. Lindsey St., from 10 a.m. to noon April 2.
Also at Colonial Estates Park, the fifth installation of Artful Inlets will include education about native plants, the opportunity to plant seeds and watch artists work. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 6-7.
A DIY Vermicompost Workshop, which uses worms to aid composting, will begin at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Development Center, 225 N. Webster Ave., in conference room A. The event is limited to 10 registrants.
A planting event on planting native, drought-tolerant plants in two new rain gardens will be from 9-11 a.m. April 22 at William Morgan Park, 1701 Schooner Drive.
A Norman Earth Day Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 23 at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave. The event will include music, family friendly activities, vendors and face painting.
An E-Waste collection event will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave. Electronic items will be accepted for recycling.
A celebration of drinking water week will be May 7-13 and will kick off with a blind taste test of drinking water and education about water sources from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at the Norman Development Center, 225 N. Webster Ave.
Residents can again learn more about community water sources from 6-7 p.m. May 11 during a presentation at the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant, 3000 E Robinson Ave. A tour of the water treatment plant will be from 1-2 p.m. May 12.
Call 405-307-7130 for questions to related events.
Road closures
Construction to complete a multi-modal path toward the intersection of Classen Street and Constitution Boulevard began Friday and is expected to last two weeks, according to a city news release.
The construction will close the outer southbound lane of Classen. The second phase of construction will close the outer northbound lane of Classen and the westbound lane of Steamboat Way.
The city has asked residents to consider taking an alternate route, according to the release.
The project to construct a new pathway began in September 2022 and is near 90% completion, according to the city. The project is funded with a federal grant under the Transportation Alternatives Program for the construction of new sidewalks.
