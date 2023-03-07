Inclusive playground to open
Norman’s newest wheelchair accessible playground will open at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
The playground features ramps, elevated walkways, low-hanging monkey bars and a rubber surface for children who use wheel chairs or other assistive equipment, according to a news release from the city.
Light refreshments will be served following a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The playground cost is $350,000. The contract was awarded to Playcore.
Norman’s first inclusive playground opened at Ruby Grant Park, 3110 W. Franklin Road, in 2020. The city's parks and recreation department is considering similar playgrounds at Reeves, Saxon, Little Ax, Lion’s, and Griffin community parks.
Compost facility to open early
The city, in response to the Feb. 26 tornado, will open its compost facility early this year for residents and commercial businesses to increase debris cleanup, according to a news release.
The Norman Compost Facility, 398 Bratcher Miner Road, will open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning March 18. Residents may participate for free, but businesses will have to pay $20 per load.
Leaves, grass clippings and limbs no longer than four feet in length and two inches in diameter will be accepted. Loads contaminated with paper, rocks, bricks and trash will not be accepted.
Proof of residency is required.
Rain barrels
The city’s annual rain barrel sale event returns this month.
To obtain a barrel, residents must submit an order by March 23 by mail to P.O. Box 315, Channahon, IL 60410 or online by Mar. 26 at upcycle-products.com/ok-programs/nnm/.
The cost for a rain barrel is $11.50 and pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. March 31 and from 9 a.m. until noon April 1 at 668 E. Lindsey St., according to a news release. No on-site purchases are allowed.
Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance parters with the city to offer the rain barrel program.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, garden and lawn watering accounts 40% of residential water use during the summer. The typical gardener can save 1,300 gallons of water during the growing season thanks to a rain barrel's water catch, the city reported.
