Despite the pandemic, the City of Norman sales tax reports reveal an increase in spending over the summer.
A report released by the city reveals Norman experienced an 5.14% increase in sales tax collection in May and an 11.62% increase in June. The year-to-date increase from fiscal year 2019 is 8.36%.
Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce said the numbers are fascinating, because driving around town, it doesn’t appear that things have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“I still talk to a lot of members who are hurting, people aren’t shopping as frequently as they did, restaurants are still not doing so great,” Martin said. “The local signs don’t reflect that kind of positive recovery, in my estimation, but, when you look at sales tax collections, it does.”
Anthony Francisco, director of finance for the City of Norman said there is no definitive information as to why the numbers have increased in what has been a tough financial time for many, so one can only speculate.
“I think it may have something to do with first, the stimulus money being available in those months and people had that to spend,” Francisco said. “Secondly, folks weren’t able to travel as much or take vacations so they were staying home and spending money here, whereas in a lot of previous summers, they might have been traveling out of town.”
Norman, like every other city in Oklahoma, relies predominantly on sales tax to operate. The sales tax rate in Norman is 8.75 cents on every dollar. Four and one-half cents goes to the state of Oklahoma, and .25 cents goes to the Cleveland County jail, which leaves four cents for Norman. A city general fund receives 2.3 cents, .7 cents goes toward capital improvements, .5 cents go to public safety, and .5 cents funds Norman Forward projects, according to the city website.
“Our city sales tax collections provide for the core services that we all enjoy as citizens, but in particular, it helps to fund the historic quality of life passed in 2015 Norman Forward,” Martin said. “It’s important that we support local businesses, as that support is really a reinvestment back into our community and our local economy.”
Francisco said as federal aid lessens, and many schools opt for online instruction, the upward trend in sales tax revenue could potentially change. He said October reports usually reveal that August is one of the highest tax generating months in the fiscal year, and with school supplies and back to school clothes purchases being less than previous years, there is concern about the potential negative impact on retail performance.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, but there’s a lot of uncertainties,” Francisco said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.