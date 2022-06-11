A recent poll shows many Norman residents believe homelessness is the top issue in the city.
A survey given by the City of Norman in April showed 45% of the 510 respondents said homelessness was the top issue “needing immediate addressing from city government.” It exceeded infrastructure/maintenance and public safety, which were tied at 32%.
“The real question is if [the] issue is because they don’t like them (homeless residents) and want them gone, or are they the top issue because people feel we need to help them?” Ward 1 City Councilor Brandi Studley said. “As a town that has been pretty divided for the past two years, I think it’s both.”
The city offered the survey as councilors battled over whether to move Norman’s low-barrier overnight homeless shelter from downtown Norman to 900 E. Main St. It was up for 14 days, 12 of which came before authorities announced the city couldn’t use the Main Street site because of state-level plans.
The proposed move would have put the shelter close to Food and Shelter, Inc. and near mental health and substance abuse treatment. But it also would have put the shelter near Le Monde International School.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello fought against the move over concerns it would place sex offenders near the school.
Tortorello believes homelessness has become “a partisan issue” because he claims the law is more leniently enforced against unhoused people.
He still opposes the city paying for homeless services in Norman — he said municipal law doesn’t require the city to do so.
“Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize housing projects for a fraction of our population who choose to live this lifestyle,” he said. “I have firsthand knowledge and experience in dealing with the homeless. When they are offered assistance, many will decline. They have chosen this lifestyle and should not be rewarded for it.”
Studley, who has advocated for city-funded homeless services, said the city needs to push for mental health services, drug rehabilitation and life coaching for the unhoused population. She fears evictions at the tail end of COVID-19 will only increase Norman’s homeless population.
While Tortorello and Studley disagree over whether the city should pay for homeless services at all, they both hope community partners will take on at least some of the issue. Tortorello believes the city should “continue to engage and hand off” the task to private organizations; Studley believes the city can pay the organizations to address the issue.
Food & Shelter director April Doshier said she understands concerns about unhoused people disrupting businesses and not having a home. But she said both issues are solved through adequate housing.
Doshier said fixing homelessness will take the entire community.
“My hope is that through some ongoing conversations between Food & Shelter, the state, the county commissioners, the city of Norman, that we can come up with a really great solution that everybody feels comfortable with,” she said.
The poll went up after the April 5 election, in which Norman voters rejected a water rate increase to pay for water infrastructure improvements in the city. City councilors have used this survey and another from Amber Integrated to help assess why the water rate increase didn’t pass.
The city survey required respondents to list their email address to avoid duplication, while Amber Integrated’s survey didn’t require email address.
The Amber Integrated survey showed registered Democrats trusted city government more than registered Republicans.
When asked if the city survey was accurately conducted considering it wasn’t anonymous, city communication manager Tiffany Vrska said staff considers both surveys anonymous because data about email addresses and names were not collected on the survey conductor.