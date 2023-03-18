The city of Norman is adding private roads to public right-of-ways as storm debris pickup will continue until April 8.
Contractors will continue to pick up storm debris in zoned areas. So far, more than 600 tons of debris has been collected, the city said in a news release.
Utility customers wishing to utilize private road storm debris removal must contact the city's streets division by 4:30 p.m. Monday to request assistance, according to the release.
Call 405-329-2524 or visit the streets division administrative office, 668 E. Lindsey Ave. during traditional business hours and bring the following information: names, utility customer number and address.
A right-of-entry agreement must be completed after calling or visiting the office. The form, which may be printed and signed and dropped off or completed online, requires a witness to sign. The form must be completed by 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“Emergency Management officials relay that thresholds have not been met to qualify for assistance at a state or federal level, but we recognize there are neighbors in great need of assistance,” City Manager Darrel Pyle said in the release.
“Through Rainy Day funds and special permissions, we want to help our neighbors as best we can so we are moving forward with plans to assist with storm debris removal on private roads as well as public right-of-ways.”
The Streets Division estimates that, in total, between 20 and 30 miles of private road can be found within zoned pickup areas.
All property owners eligible for storm debris removal are kindly reminded that the debris pickup program has been coordinated to assist in initial relief efforts in order to allow residents the opportunity to begin recovery.
As contractors hired by Norman residents begin work on private properties to demolish items for repair, the materials generated from these activities will not be considered eligible for debris removal.
The altering of burn permit requirements for vegetative debris also remains in place at this time. Learn more and view helpful links at https://www.normanok.gov/news/22623-norman-weather-event-and-response.
Call 405.329.2524 for additional information.
