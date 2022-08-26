Members of the city’s transportation committee have asked city staff to negotiate half the cost to bury OG&E power lines ahead of a January special election to renew the utility’s franchise agreement.
The city intends to move utility lines from overhead poles underground along several streets included in a 2019 Transportation Bond program. However, the bond does not cover the estimated $1,260,000 cost for buried lines.
Streets included are Timberdell Road across Jenkins Avenue, the east side of Jenkins from Timberdell to Constitution Street, Constitution from Jenkins to Monitor Avenue and Lawrence from Avenue from Constitution to 230 feet north of Chesapeake Street.
The suggestion to bury lines coincides with the widening and reconstruction of Jenkins from Imhoff Road to Lindsey Street — an $11 million project.
The cost to move OG&E lines alone is the top cost, $1 million, while the cost is $90,000 to bury Cox lines, and $170,000 to bury AT&T’s lines.
Chairman of the Community Planning and Transportation Committee Stephen Holman, who is the Ward 7 councilor, suggested the city see if OG&E would be persuaded to pitch in $500,000.
“I’d be willing to pay for half of it, find a way to cover half of this cost if the rest of council would agree of course, if OG&E would be willing to cover the half, as a good faith [gesture], build some trust in the community right before they’re going to ask the community to vote on a 25-year franchise agreement,” he said.
Cost
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he was surprised the cost of burying power lines was not higher.
“A million dollars sounded like good news because I thought it was going to be much higher,” Pyle said.
Councilor for Ward 2 Lauren Scheuler said, “[OG&E] can’t say, ‘well, it’s too expensive.’ It doesn’t make sense when every new construction they do is underground.”
Scheuler decried the outdated overhead lines that she says cause frequent service disruptions in her ward, in wards 1 and 4, and “some in 7.”
“It’s a major problem,” she said of the disruptions. “I get complaints about this all the time.”
Brandi Studley, councilor for Ward 1, asked where other funds could be pulled to pay for the full cost, such as savings in other projects, if OG&E did not agree to pay for half.
A cost savings of $6.5 million in the bond program is planned for another road project at Cedar Lane, the city’s engineer Scott Sturtz said.
Holman suggested that the council use other discretionary funds to pay for the relocation.
Members of the committee hoped OG&E would consider the cost it would save the company absent its need to trim trees along overhead power lines that would then be underground.
While OG&E would not have to maintain trees, Sturtz noted that burying lines will not mean the city will save street trees because they must be removed during the burial line project.
“You can’t plant a tree back because you have the lines in the way,” he said. “Everyone wants it [utilities] underground and they want street trees, but they just don’t go in the same place.”
Lauren Scheuler, councilor for Ward 2, said she wanted to pursue the idea of “right tree, right place,” to see where trees could be planted which will not interfere with utilities.
