Norman city officials will be contacting residents, businesses, schools and daycare centers to test water for the presence of lead and copper ahead of a deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency for Oct. 16, 2024, according to a city statement.
The EPA’s revision of its Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) will mean the city must inventory lead water lines in communities that include public and private water lines, and a plan to replace them, the statement read.
“As there is no safe level of lead exposure in drinking water and the primary source of lead in drinking water is from infrastructure, strengthening the LCR will reduce the exposure of the community to lead,” the statement read. “Lead exposure can lead to lifelong and irreversible health issues.”
According to the statement, “certain homes and businesses” built before 1991 on the city’s water system will receive letters about testing the water and ways to reduce exposure to lead within their residence or business.
After the new rules go into effect on Oct. 16, 2024, elementary schools and daycares built prior to 2014 will be contacted for testing as mandated by the new rule which requires 20 percent of schools and daycares be tested each year for the first five years, the statement read.
Once the water line report is completed it will be made public, the statement reads.
