The Norman City Council will discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds — with specific expenditure amounts for upcoming projects — Tuesday, ahead of a report the city must turn in by Aug. 31.
While the U.S. Department of the Treasury has yet to set final rules for ARPA money uses, it has not budged on its first quarterly reporting deadline. Norman is considered an entitlement community, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and will ultimately receive $22.5 million.
“The final rules are expected to be released in the next few weeks, but there is not expected to be any major change from the ‘interim final rules’ — the changes have only been explanatory,” City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. “As the interim final rules have been updated in preparation for the final rules for the ARPA funds, there has been no indication that the amount of funding to be received by entitlement cities will change.”
Expenditures for the funds can be something of a moving target as long as the use of the funds qualify under the guidelines. Every quarter, the expenditure report will be sent to the Treasury Department, and it can be updated as the council moves toward a 2026 deadline to spend the funds.
To decipher spending and reporting guidelines, city staff has attended webinars and examined best practices alongside dozens of other municipalities across the nation.
“The Department of the Treasury has done an excellent job of sending out the expenditure regulations — the ‘interim final rules’ for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, authorized by the American Recovery Plan Act — through websites, webinars and direct electronic mailings sent directly to entitlement cities for this purpose,” Francisco said. “The Government Finance Officers Association has also done an outstanding job of providing clarifying information on the rules, through webinars and direct contact with member cities.
“The City of Oklahoma City has also coordinated a working teleconference group of entitlement cities in Oklahoma, along with representatives of counties, tribal governments and state representatives to discuss the individual jurisdictions’ progress in administering the funds.”
According to the Treasury Department’s website, the funds are designed to “support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control; replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs; support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.”
City staff and the council voted during the July 27 meeting to approve the use of $9.5 million in ARPA funds to help fund a new emergency operations and communications center, The Transcript reported.
The new center will expand dispatch services, which staff said makes the project applicable under the “vital public services” language of the Treasury Department’s guidelines. Staff cited specific language in the guidelines that includes “capital investments in public facilities to meet pandemic operational needs, such as physical plant improvements or adaptations to public buildings to implement COVID-19 mitigation tactics.”
Because funds do not have to be obligated until December 2024 and must be spent by December 2026, the project may become an example of the council’s legal ability to change the funding mechanism if other funds like a grant become available.
If the council finds another pot of money, as several members have directed staff to explore, the ARPA expense report could then be updated for a different project.
The council is also expected to approve Mayor Breea Clark’s proposed vaccine incentives program, which would likely rely on a total of $500,000 in ARPA funds. The council will vote on the program during its Aug. 24 meeting, The Transcript reported.