A citywide moment of silence and prayer will be held in Norman on Monday at noon to mourn the 100,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.
Mayor Breea Clark will lead the moment of with religious and community leaders live on the city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at noon Monday. Speakers will deliver messages of comfort for the families of those who have died, for communities in trauma, and for healing of the nation.
The mayor noted the trauma we have experienced as a nation and called on all people to take a moment to stop, breathe, grieve, and say the names of those who have died.
“Together, interfaith leaders and mayors across the nation will seek to transcend our divisions and call us to lament, mourn, and honor the dead. One hundred thousand people is equivalent to the entire population of Noman minus the University of Oklahoma. That thought has made this milestone very somber for me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community to remember those we have lost and hope for a better future,” said Mayor Clark.
In a mayoral proclamation, Mayor Clark declared Monday as a Day of Morning and Lament for all those lost to COVID-19 in the City of Norman and our Nation.
The National Day of Mourning and Lament follows a weekend of Muslim, Jewish, and Christian services (including Protestant, Catholic, Evangelical, African American, Hispanic, Asian American, and Native American), all united in a time of lament and mourning for the dead.
“The vocation of remembering and honoring the dead transcends politics and unites us across lines of religion,” said Jim Wallis, founder of the Christian group Sojourners in Washington, D.C.
The group issued a statement saying that “an unprecedented group of 100+ national faith leaders — from Christian, Jewish and Muslim traditions” had signed on to the call, as well as the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
According to several coronavirus trackers, the United States crossed over 100,000 deaths this week. Many suggest that this number may be a low estimate because people who have died at home are not included in this data.
Religious leaders also stressed that though the pandemic is still unfolding, the nation needs time to heal and to learn hard truths that the coronavirus has revealed.
Religious leaders also stressed that though the pandemic is still unfolding, the nation needs time to heal and to learn hard truths that the coronavirus has revealed.
“Our lament also honors hard truths we have learned during this pandemic: Our suffering has been unequal, elders have been vulnerable and alone, black and brown neighbors have borne disproportionately both the brunt of sickness and death and the front lines labor of fighting this disease. Native communities, our land’s original caretakers, have been particularly hard hit — as they have been so many times in the past. Asian Americans have been targeted by hateful words and actions,” said Wallis
“Our prayers for the healing of the nation must acknowledge the brokenness of our democracy and rededicate ourselves to repair the injustices this pandemic has revealed, even as work for the healing of those who are afflicted with the virus. We pray and remember together today for the healing of the nation; and recommit ourselves to the difficult work ahead,” said Mayor Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.