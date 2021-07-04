The city of Norman will offer food trucks, games and a large-scale fireworks display this year during Fourth Fest at Reaves Park, following a year when the city canceled annual festivities due to COVID-19.
For 44 years, Norman residents congregated at Reaves Park for the Fourth of July, but in 2020, the pandemic shut down any possibility of hosting the annual celebration. The party, back under a new name this year, is set from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the park, with an evening slate of activities for families to enjoy.
Jason Olsen, director of Norman Parks and Recreation, said prior to the pandemic, the annual event was a traditional all-day event. In recent years, though, many attendees showed up later in the day.
He said organizers focused on music, fireworks and helping out local businesses this year.
“We’re getting some great musical acts out there this year, and this will be the most money the city has spent on a fireworks celebration,” Olsen said.
In previous years, Olsen said the budget for the show was around $25,000. This year, the city spent $40,000, making it one of the largest fireworks displays in Norman’s history.
“We believe our neighbors and residents here deserve the best possible celebration that we can put on,” Olsen said.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m., with the 395th Army Band performing a two-hour set.
“We were lucky to be able to get with them early enough to come out, and they will do some traditional music and mix in some modern music,” Olsen said.
The Jason Young Band, a trio that includes Young and two members of Cross Canadian Ragweed, will go on at 8 p.m.
Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m. and will be paired with accompanying music on KGOU, which has partnered with the city for the event.
“No matter if you’re in the park or if you’re at your house or you pull up into Lloyd Noble, you’ll be able to turn on the radio to KGOU and listen to the accompanying music,” Olsen said.
Those planning to attend Fourth Fest are encouraged to come thirsty and hungry, as food trucks and local breweries will be on site serving everything from barbecue to snow cones.
Breweries expected at the event include Black Mesa, Lazy Circles, Cross Cannons, Equity and BIG.
The Meating Place, B-Max Concessions, Beanstalk Coffee & Sno, Some Like it Tots and Oh My Gogi-BBQ will be at the park Sunday evening selling signature culinary offerings.
Olsen said Some Like it Tots incorporates tater-tots into all its dishes, which are usually a combination of meat and cheese. For Olsen, one dish — tots with bacon, cheese and fried egg on top — ”blew my mind,” he said.
“Give me tater tots with any variety of meats and cheeses, and I think my life is fulfilled,” Olsen said.
Fourth Fest is among the first events to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic. Olsen said he hopes residents come out to support local businesses, celebrate the country’s independence and spend time outside with family and friends.
“This is the first big city-sponsored event that we’ve put together since the pandemic, and we’re ready to roll,” Olsen said. “We hope everybody comes out there, enjoys themselves and some good music and fireworks.”
