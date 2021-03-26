Norman residents are invited to attend virtual town halls to learn about the upcoming Street Maintenance Election Bond on April 6.
The meetings, which will be at noon Tuesday and at 2 p.m. April 5, will be hosted via Zoom webinar and live streamed on the city’s YouTube page, bit.ly/3w5Kyqv.
The Zoom link for Tuesdays town hall is bit.ly/3snQBUW.
The Zoom link for April 5's town hall is bit.ly/3lUrPtb
Attendees can ask questions via Zoom chat by joining the webinar links.
A panel of city staff will be available to answer resident questions regarding the April 6 vote on whether to authorize the issuance of $27 million in bonds to fund the resurfacing, rehabilitation and reconstruction of neighborhood streets in Norman over the next five years.
The proposed bond is a continuance of the Street Maintenance Bond program that began in March 2005. Since then, residents have approved a street maintenance bond every five years to provide continuous maintenance of city streets and sidewalks.
By continuing the previous maintenance bond programs, voters will not see an increase in property tax levels as a result of the program.
The City of Norman maintains about 800 miles of streets throughout Norman, consisting of 66% urban streets, 30% rural roads and 4% other streets including highways.
The city’s Street Maintenance Program seeks to rehabilitate streets when they are in fair condition, because the repair costs are significantly less than the cost of total reconstruction of the street.
Each year, the city and Infrastructure Management System Inc., a national expert, evaluate the condition of Norman’s streets. That objective information is used to determine which streets are best suited for major maintenance, as well as the type of maintenance most needed in order to extend the life of each street.
The proposed 2021-2026 Street Maintenance Bond Program designates precisely which streets will be improved over the next five years.
The program is divided into four categories: (1) Urban Asphalt Rehabilitation, (2) Urban Concrete Rehabilitation, (3) Rural Road Rehabilitation and (4) Urban Street Reconstruction.
Of the proposed $27 million in bond funds over five years, $20.8 million is allocated to the urban asphalt, urban concrete and rural road rehabilitation projects.
Of the remaining funds, $4.2 million will go to total reconstruction of the worst streets in Norman and $2 million will go towards preventive maintenance for the most at risk roads.
To see a map of the proposed projects and a list of frequently asked questions, visit /bit.ly/2NX2EJT.
