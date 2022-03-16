The City of Norman will litigate its right to take property via eminent domain for several easements along Porter Avenue after the owners stopped negotiating with the city.
The council voted 7-2 to take the matter to court during its March 8 meeting, but petitions to take the property did not yet appear on the state court network site a week later. Four of 15 property owners of 20 easements along Porter Avenue have either rejected offers or stopped communicating with the city, a staff report reads.
The easements are included in the city’s voter-approved 2019 Transportation Bond, many of them sidewalks and sidewalk improvements in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Councilors for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voted no after Tortorello asked staff to explain their reasons for litigation.
Tortorello said the subject was a sensitive one because of the state’s plans to install a turnpike in east Norman near Lake Thunderbird. The Turnpike Authority plans to acquire land for the project through eminent domain.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said to use eminent domain, the city must prove that the land is being acquired for public use and the offer must be fair market value.
If negotiations fail, the city takes the matter to court, where the fair market value is determined by three court appointed “appraisers” who valuate the property, Walker explained.
The pressure to offer fair market value is backed by financial consequences, she said. If the court awards to the owner an amount that is 10% higher than the city’s offer, the city will have “to pay attorney fees and things like that,” Walker said.
“And the same goes for the private property owner. If the award is 10% less than what we offered, they may have to pay attorney’s fees,” she said. “There’s a lot of balance in the system and it’s to insure that tax dollars are protected and property owners are protected.”
The city’s public works director Shawn O’Leary said the clock is ticking for a federal grant match to run out if the city does not collect the money with easements in their possession.
“If we don’t acquire the easements, we don’t get the federal money,” O’Leary said. “[The funding deadline] expires on October 1, and we have to have these easements to build the sidewalks and other streetscape improvements. We’re stuck here. We can’t advance the project. If we can’t advance the project, we lose the federal funding.”
Totorello asked how much federal funding would be lost. O’Leary said $2 million, and there is not enough money in bond funds remaining to complete the project.
“And we’ve exhausted all avenues to reach settlements?” Tortorello asked.
“This is a last resort for us,” O’Leary said. “We really dislike bringing these to you. Unfortunately, it’s become an annual process … [for] almost every project that we build here in Norman, despite our best efforts.”
“We’ve filed [before],” Walker said. “But in the 15 or 16 years since I’ve worked here, we’ve never gone to trial on the [property] value. We’ve filed a number of eminent domain [cases], but we continue to negotiate because we want everyone to walk away with something that feels fair for the city and fair for the property owner.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman confirmed with staff that none of the projects would displace a home or business owner.
“We’re really just asking for a few feet on the frontage of properties to place the sidewalk and make sidewalk improvements,” he said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said she wanted to remind everyone that the project on Porter is “a voter approved project. This is not a project that we just made up. It was part of our transportation bond in 2019.”
The project was initially going to be paid for with bond funds, the newspaper reported. O’Leary was able to secure an 80% federal match grant through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.