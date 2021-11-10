City of Norman Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. The Sanitation Division will remain on regular schedule.
All sanitation services, including residential trash, yard waste, recycling and commercial, will run regular service.
The compost facility and the transfer station will remain open. The compost facility at 398 Bratcher Miner Road will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua Ave. will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional questions may be directed to the Sanitation Division at 329-1023.
