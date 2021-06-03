During a season of losses in court, the City of Norman expects to pay at least $200,000 in legal fees from two recently-settled lawsuits.
The local Fraternal Order of Police sued the city in July 2020, in part based on an Open Meeting Law violation, The Transcript reported. A district court and the state supreme court both agreed that the public was not fully informed of the City Council’s decision to cut $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase during the June 16, 2020 meeting.
A second lawsuit, this one regarding the council’s denial of a developer’s zoning request in 2018, prevailed against the city in mid-May, The Transcript reported.
The developer, Fleske Holding, Inc. wanted to build a small office complex in an area previously zoned for them. While the current zoning was for low-density apartments, other businesses and offices had been granted their special planned unit development requests. City staff recommended approval to the Planning Commission, which approved it. A district court judge ruled the case was “capricious” and the city did not have unlimited powers against private landowners.
While the city’s legal department handled the FOP case in-house, it brought on board two attorneys from the Williams, Box, Forshee and Bullard firm – David Box and Cooper Hahn – for the Fleske lawsuit.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the city has paid $160,000 in legal fees since 2018 for the Fleske case alone.
Attorney for the FOP Stan Ward, who has since retired, petitioned the Oklahoma Supreme Court to grant attorney fees his client incurred, court records show. The petition did not state the amount, but a hearing has been ordered to “determine the reasonableness of the amount,” court records state.
Walker did not know the full amount of the FOP’s fees, but speculated it would be around $40,000.
In a question and answer interview for the Transcript’s budget series, Walker said her department budgets every year for outside counsel. While it intends to handle more “litigation in house,” that will also mean hiring an additional attorney for litigation cases in the next five years, she said.
